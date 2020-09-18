Articles
September 18, 2020
Cornel West – The Historical Philosophy of W.E.B. Du Bois
by
CP Editor
Weekend Edition
September 18, 2020
Friday - Sunday
John Davis
“Law and Order” vs. “Empathy and Healing”
Paul Street
For Real Resistance: The Fascist Trump-Barr Regime Can’t Simply Be Voted Out
Brian Cloughley
Be It Trump Or Biden, Iraq is Doomed
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Smoke on the Water, Lies Burning in the Sky
Richard C. Gross
Raising Fear
Eve Ottenberg
Surprise! Still No Economic Relief from Washington
George Wuerthner
Misinformation Raging Like Wildfire
Andrew Levine
Democrats: Can’t Live With ‘Em, Can’t Live Without ‘Em
John Laforge
Germany: US Nuclear Weapons Shamed in Nationwide Debate
Michael Donnelly
George Atiyeh, Opal Creek Champion
T.J. Coles
From Nukes to Northern Ireland: Breaking International Law is as English as Afternoon Tea
Roger Harris
Changing the Washington Guard: What a Democratic Sweep in November Portends
Stan Cox
Review of ‘Cuban Health Care: The Ongoing Revolution’ by Don Fitz
Ramzy Baroud
The ‘Desaparecidos’ of Palestine: Gantz Escalates Israel’s War on the Dead
Howie Hawkins
Are Environmentalists Too Compromised to Fight for Real Solutions?
Louis Proyect
Nature, Science and Revolutionary Struggle
Thomas Mountain
Poisonous Gas Not Tear Gas
Binoy Kampmark
Assange on Trial: Diligent Redactions and Avoiding Harm
Nakiya Wakes
What the Flint Water Crisis Meant for My Family
Megan K. Seibert - William E. Rees
Enough is Enough: It’s Time for a Real Green New Deal
Ramor Ryan
Rum, Sodomy and the Lash
Mark Ashwill
Balancing Solidarity & Individualism in the COVID-19 Era and Beyond: a View from Vietnam
Daniel Warner
Watching Sports While the World Spins Out of Control
Robert Lipsyte
Taking the Next Knee: Is the Athlete Revolt Real and is It a Danger to Trump?
Colin Todhunter
Neoliberal Death Knell for Indian Agriculture
Michael Welton
Judge What I Say, Not What I Do: Yves Engler On Canada’s Foreign Policy
Shahid Mahmood
Remembering is Powerful
Joseph Miller
Amid the COVID Pandemic, Wall Street Sees an Opportunity to Privatize Public Schools
Mitchell Zimmerman
Trump Knew COVID Kills, He Just Didn’t Care
John Kendall Hawkins
Russian to Judgement: the Senate Report
Sam Bahour
Palestinians in the Age of Trump
Manuel García, Jr.
Reducing CO2 Emissions to Reverse Global Warming
Elizabeth Keyes
Liberal Establishment Promotes “HERD IMMUNITY-lite”
Jill Richardson
I’m Still Mad About COVID. We All Should Be.
Christopher Brauchli
Vaccines for the Rich
Cira Pascual Marquina
Pursuing National Liberation and Socialism: A Conversation with Oscar Figuera
Leonard C. Goodman
Why America’s Political Fights Are as Fake as Pro Wrestling
Scott Gilbert
An Open Letter to the Medical Community and All Frontline Workers: Trump’s COVID-19 Response Represents a Grave Danger to Public Health; his regime must go now.
Robin Carver
Let Gender Reveal Parties Burn
Norman Solomon
Trump’s Climate Denial Gains Strength If We’re in Denial About His Neo-Fascism
Nicky Reid
The Struggle for Bottom Unity in an Age of Division
Russell Mokhiber
Corporate Crime at the New York Times and Washington Post
Graham Peebles
Change and Decay: A Time of Transition
David Yearsley
WAP It Good
Elliot Sperber
On the Chicken Egg Farm
