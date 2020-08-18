Home
August 18, 2020
Meet the Renegades: Michael Hudson
More articles by:
CP Editor
August 18, 2020
Dave Lindorff
Gassing Immigrants with a Highly Toxic Industrial Disinfectant in Detention
John Feffer
What Will Trump Do to the World to Win Re-Election?
Richard C. Gross
Trump Holds the Mail Hostage
Mike Bader
Industrial Recreation isn’t Conservation
Lawrence Davidson
Seth Rogen Turns the Truth Into a Joke
Medea Benjamin - Ariel Gold
Don’t be Hoodwinked by Trump’s UAE-Israel “Peace Deal”
Yixia Cai – Shawn Fremstad
The COVID Pandemic and the Housing Crisis
Bob Lord – Lee Price
The Basic Case for a Wealth Tax
James Bovard
Why I Write
Leia Barnett
A Child of Drought: On Climate Resilience, Community, and Love
Lauren Novosat
Money Becomes King: University Greed in the Midst of a Global Pandemic
Binoy Kampmark
In Denial: Australia, Human Rights and Climate Change
Julian Vigo
How Software Companies Might Lead Us Out of Our E-Waste Dilemma
Ralph Nader
Needed: Indicators for Measuring Injustice and Societal Decay
Ira Deulgaonkar
India’s Frontline Health Workers Laboring Through the Lockdown
Thomas Knapp
Harris’ Problem Isn’t Her Identity, It’s Her Politics
August 17, 2020
Mike Hastie
Never Surrender in Portland, Oregon
Patrick Cockburn
The Decline in Power of the Oil States
Tamra Lucid
About Portland: An Interview with Author Jennifer Robin
Peter Bolton
Kamala Harris Represents Everything Wrong with Empty Identity Politics
Sonali Kolhatkar
The Hoopla Over the Kamala Harris VP Selection Obscures the Many Young People of Color Who Are Winning Offices Nationally
Jorge Arreaza Monserrat
Venezuela and Trump’s Irrational Electoral Policy
Jonathan Latham
Engineered COVID-19-Infected Mouse Bites Researcher Amid ‘Explosion’ of Risky Coronavirus Research
Marshall Auerback
The Pandemic Has Revealed America’s Zip Code Map of Inequality
Mike Garrity
Alliance for the Wild Rockies Stops Trump From Logging and Burning Another 85,000 acres of Idaho National Forest
Dean Baker
Rental Inflation Appears to be Slowing, Especially in High-Priced Cities
Howard Lisnoff
The 2020 Census Will Be a Bust
Peter Crowley
The Dystopian Coronavirus America
Julia Barnes
Mining the Deep Sea
James Haught
White Christian Bigotry
Jill Richardson
Wear a Mask If You Can, Don’t Bully Those Who Can’t
Cesar Chelala
Domestic Violence in the Time of the Pandemic
George Wuerthner
Eastside Forest Scam: the Proposed Removal of the 21-Inch Rule
John Kendall Hawkins
Trumps’ Coy Snowden Mystery: The Kiss of Death
CounterPunch News Service
A Sweeping Win for Salmon and Steelhead on the Willamette River
Larry Everest et al
A Letter on Gary Leupp’s “The RCP, Fascism, and Chairman Bob’s Endorsement of Biden for President”
Elliot Sperber
Whiteness
Weekend Edition
August 14, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Matthew Hoh
Lights! Camera! Kill! Hollywood, the Pentagon and Imperial Ambitions.
Joseph Grosso
Bloody Chicken: Inside the American Poultry Industry During the Time of COVID
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: It Had to be You
H. Bruce Franklin
August 12-22, 1945: Washington Starts the Korean and Vietnam Wars
Pete Dolack
Business as Usual Equals Many Extra Deaths from Global Warming
Paul Street
Whispers in the Asylum (Seven Days in August)
Richard Falk – Daniel Falcone
Predatory Capitalism and the Nuclear Threat in the Age of Trump
Paul Fitzgerald - Elizabeth Gould
‘Magical Thinking’ has Always Guided the US Role in Afghanistan
