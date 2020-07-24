FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
July 24, 2020

Trump’s Authoritarianism is Ill-Suited to a Pandemic

by

The Trump administration is apparently undertaking its latest effort to make 2020 more of a Kafkaesque nightmare than it already is. Yes, we’ve got murder hornets and a swarm of flying ants that can be seen from space over in Ireland, but maybe the scariest plague of the year is the president.

Since the start of the pandemic, Trump’s only concern has been his poll numbers. He wants to go back to the reality we left behind in 2019: an open economy and no mass casualties from a novel virus.

We can’t do that, so he’s done his best to pretend: downplaying the pandemic, falsely claiming his administration has it under control, urging a quick economic reopening, and inaccurately claiming the economy is strong anyway.

When he can’t pretend everything is fine, he blames the Chinese. But China is not responsible for Trump’s botched response to the pandemic.

Now the Trump administration is actively interfering with the pandemic response.

Hospitals have been instructed to send COVID data to a central database in Washington, bypassing the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The information will no longer be accessible to the public, raising concern that the data is being hidden for political reasons and the lack of transparency will make it easier for the administration to mislead the public.

The administration is also blocking CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield from testifying before Congress about the safety of reopening schools. They are attempting to block GOP senators from allocating billions of dollars to the CDC, Pentagon, and State Department for pandemic response. And the administration even opposes sending billions to states for testing and contact tracing.

Trump’s message to states has largely been “you’re on your own,” declining a national leadership role and placing responsibility for handling the pandemic on the states. He’s also suggested that governors should “treat him well” to receive federal aid, using the pandemic as a bargaining chip to silence dissent from governors who disagree with him.

Earlier in the pandemic, when personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies were limited, the federal government was even seizing PPE shipments.

In normal times, I would say the president should not be abdicating his leadership responsibility on the pandemic response. Under this president, I think we’re all better off if he and his political appointees interfere as little as possible and let more capable people do their jobs.

Despite his recent conversion to mask wearing, Trump’s authoritarianism is ill-suited to a pandemic. You cannot lower mortality rates by claiming the pandemic is under control and trying to force schools and businesses to reopen, regardless of the risk to workers. You can’t prevent the economy from tanking by insisting that it’s fine.

Trump’s top concern appears to be his own approval ratings, not our national welfare. He seems to believe his denial will be enough to save the economy — a plan that will fail and cause further mass casualties along the way.

The administration has created a terrible situation. All of our choices between our health and our economy are tough, and no choices will fully protect us. More than 140,000 people have died, and our economy is a mess.

We need to govern with facts instead of fantasy. If Trump can’t handle the job, he should get out of the way.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Jill Richardson

Jill Richardson is pursuing a PhD in sociology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
July 24, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Jill Richardson
Trump’s Authoritarianism is Ill-Suited to a Pandemic
Cesar Chelala
Donald Trump and the Use of Psychology
Medea Benjamin - Alli McCracken
King Joe and the Round Table: Biden’s America in a Multipolar World 
Jim Goodman
We Can’t Deny Our History, Can It Guide Us to Become Anti-Racist?
Parth M.N.
“Two Less Stomachs to Feed”: a Murder/Suicide Under Lockdown in Palghar
Michael Welton
Epistemic Democracy: Elizabeth Anderson and Deweyian Experimentalism
B. Nimri Aziz
Who Will Come to America’s Aid?
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
This is What Collapse Looks Like
Thomas Knapp
“Peak Libertarianism?” No, Thom Hartmann is Just a Sore Winner.
John Kendall Hawkins
The Girl Who Wore a Hijab and Kicked Up a Hornet’s Nest in Congress
Thomas Klikauer
Don’t be Out-Zucked by Facebook
Binoy Kampmark
Zombie Seizures: the Hacking of Twitter
Nicky Reid
Our Enemy, Law and Order
Fred Baumgarten
In Defense of Hamilton, an American Musical: It’s Not History, It’s a Show
Christopher Brauchli
How the Barr Justice Department Works
Clark T. Scott
A Singular Campaign: Trump, Pence, Biden, ?
July 23, 2020
Richard Moser
Cops and Constitutions
Paul Street
Moment of Supreme Danger: Trumpism-Fascism Rears its Head
Joshua Frank
Beyond John Muir’s Racism: The Sierra Club and the Changing Face of Environmentalism
Charles McKelvey
Who Ought to Govern, the President and the People, or the National Security State?
Michael Hudson – Ellen Brown
Let the Banks Go Under and Put Money Into the Real Economy
Stan Cox
The Coronavirus-Climate-Air Conditioning Nexus
Dave Lindorff
Defending the US Against Looming Presidential Dictatorship
John Feffer
Okinawa: Will the Pandemic Transform U.S. Military Bases?
Mark Ashwill
Promoting Study in the USA in Trying Times
Mairead Farrell
Little Apples Will Grow Again: the EU, Ireland and the Apple Tax Case
John Kendall Hawkins
America’s Penis Envy of the Nazis
Binoy Kampmark
Total Masking: Victoria’s Coronavirus Response
Medea Benjamin - Steve Ellner
Long Overdue for Latin America
Andrew Stewart
Dear Roger Williams University: Tax The Rich And Pay Your Share!
Liz Theoharis
The Poetry of a Movement to Change This Country
Scott Owen
Brutalized by Thugs
CounterPunch News Service
Washington Governor Urged to Order New Rules to Reduce Wolf-Killing; State has Killed 31 Endangered Wolves Since 2012
July 22, 2020
Vijay Prashad
Time is Not on Our Side in Libya
Kenneth Surin
The UK’s Sinking Brexit Ship
Ron Jacobs
Trumpfen Sturmabteilung (Trump’s Stormtroopers)
Mike Hastie
Tear Gas, Beatings and Projectiles in Portland
James Bovard
Losing Thoreau in Boston
David Schultz
Young Man Trump: Or the Portrait of a President as a Young Man
Daryan Rezazad
Iran-China Deal Must be Green
Jesse Jackson
When John Lewis Left Us
Greta Anderson
Save the Saffel Wolf Pack
Bill Julian
Weaponizing Intellectual Property: the Scientist and the Spy
David Swanson
Bats With Napalm Vests and Other Great American Innovations
Michael D. Knox
Militarism and COVID-19
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail