FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
July 1, 2020

Charles Webb Enters Heaven

by

Still from The Graduate.

Charles Webb, author of The Graduate (an identity that dogged and bedeviled him his whole life). died a few days ago at age 81. I met Charles in early 1970, shortly after the release of his second novel, The Marriage of a Young Stockbroker. I was waiting for my own novel to come out that summer and decided as a way to stop obsessing about it I would help promote the work of some other writers whose work I admired. Like nearly everyone of my generation, I had been hypnotized by the movie of The Graduate, and when I read the novel I realized all the producers of the movie had to do for a script was transcribe the dialogue of the novel (not an ordinary formula.)

The sale of Webb’s novel to Hollywood was modest, and after it became one of the biggest grossing films of its time, I was told that director Mike Nichols had sent Webb a check for $5,000. Novelist and screenwriter John Gregory Dunne told me when he reported that tidbit: “that was like giving Charles Webb a tip.” Other writers would have screamed, or sued. But Webb didn’t want the money anyway.

I called Webb and his wife Eve answered, explaining it would take a few moments to get Charles to the phone.

“He’s outside on the front lawn,” she said, “eating the grass.”

I laughed, thinking maybe this was a hip new term for consuming marijuana. I was wrong. Charles came to the phone and explained that he in fact had been eating the grass on the front lawn. I no longer remember whether he felt it was a source of vitamins, but at any rate he believed it was a healthy thing to do.

All of the true stories about Charles and his wife make them sound like bizarros – the kind of people you’d rather read about than spend any time with. In fact, they were lovely people. Charles explained when we met that he had got something like sixty thousand dollars (either an advance or a first royalty) from the book sales of The Graduate; he donated the money to the Audubon Society. What a mad thing to do! I, being practical, used the first royalty from my own first novel to buy a townhouse on Beacon Hill. If I still owned it I would be a millionaire, but I sold it after a few years for a profit of $3,000, which I soon frittered away. I might as well have donated my royalty to the Audubon Society.
I kept in touch with Charles, and he and Eve and their two little boys came to visit me in Hollywood in 1977, where I was living while writing for the NBC primetime series I created called “James at 15.” With the loot from TV deal I had bought a house with a swimming pool, while Charles and his wife and their sons were living in a Volkswagen bus they had driven from New York to California staying at campgrounds along the way (they were home-schooling – or “home-bussing” the kids.) I remember that afternoon with the Webbs as sunny, in both weather and conversation. They were pleasant and fun to be around.

While Charles was able to decline an inheritance from his father, he was unable to spurn his mother’s money, which may have prompted him and Eve to buy a bungalow in California. They sold it and two other houses that followed, deciding that ownership “oppressed” them.” A few years after I entertained the Webbs at my house-with-swimming-pool I sold it for about the same slim profit I made on the Beacon Hill townhouse, renouncing Hollywood and all its accoutrements as I scurried back to Boston in a barrel. (Writing for TV I found to be “oppressing.”)

Having shed their properties, the Webbs moved to England so that Charles could learn how to write an English character. He evidently succeeded, writing a novel called New Cardiff that was well-received and enabled him to pay off accumulated debt. Despite the new literary success Charles refused to do the book-publishing dance of the Boobies, claiming that book-signings were “a sin against decency.”

Living in Brighton with little or no furniture, Webb and his wife (she had changed her name to “Fred,” in sympathy with a self-help group for men with low self-esteem) found they could get along with only one change of clothes. They were people of principle. They had divorced in 1981, not because they no longer loved each other but to protest the institution of marriage. They re-married in England for the practical procedures of immigration law.

Though he succeeded in shedding houses and money (when it came he gave it to charity), Charles could never get rid of his association with The Graduate. His son David, a performance artist, probably came closest to purging the book from the family name when he cooked a copy of it and ate it with cranberry sauce.
When I think of Charles Webb I think of Jesus telling the rich man to give up his money; it was easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle, Jesus said, than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven. I have no idea if Charles was a Christian, or followed any religious path, but he lived like a man who took Jesus’ words seriously- eschewing the trap and trappings of fame, fleeing from money as if it were the plague. I am sure the gates of heaven opened wide for Charles Webb.

This July is the 50th anniversary of Dan Wakefield’s best-selling novel Going All The Way.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Dan Wakefield

Dan Wakefield covered civil rights for The Nation from 1955-1963. His books include New York in the Fifties and Going All the Way. Wakefield’s other writing can be found on his website.

New from
CounterPunch

July 01, 2020
Melvin Goodman
De-Militarizing the United States
Kenneth Surin
UK’s Labour Leader Sacks the Most Left-Wing Member of His Shadow Cabinet
Ruth Fowler
Then as Farce: the Commodification of Black Lives Matter
Kent Paterson
Crisis After Crisis on the Border
Rick Baum
The Pandemic and Wealth Inequality
Michael Welton
“Into the World of Bad Spirits”: Slavery and Plantation Culture
James W. Carden
The Return of the Anti-Antiwar Left
Dan Wakefield
Charles Webb Enters Heaven
Julian Vigo
A Call for Radical Humanism: the Left Needs to Return to Class Analyses of Power
Binoy Kampmark
A Trendy Rage: Boycotting Facebook and the Stop Hate for Profit Campaign
Michael D. Knox – Linda Pentz Gunter
As Monuments to War Generals Come Down, Let’s Replace Them with Monuments to Peace
Cesar Chelala
Attorney General William Barr’s Insomnia
Raphael Tsavkko Garcia
Is Bolsonaro Plotting a Self-Coup?
Mandy Smithberger
COVID-19 Means Good Times for the Pentagon
Joe Emersberger
On Pablo Celi, Ecuador’s super shady “Auditor General”
June 30, 2020
James Bovard
Bill Clinton’s Serbian War Atrocities Exposed in New Indictment
Bianca Sierra Wolff – Lisa Knox
ICE is Leaving Immigrants to Die in Detention, and Retaliating When They Speak Out
Don Fitz
Should NYC’s Wall Street Be Renamed “Eric Garner St.?”
Chris Hedges
My Student Comes Home
Richard C. Gross
Obamacare Vulnerable
John Feffer
The Hatchet Man’s Tale: Why Bolton Matters
Thomas Knapp
Afghanistan Bounties: Pot, Meet Kettle (and Turn Off the Stove!)
Charles Reitz
Anti-Racist Engagement in the Kansas Free State Struggle, 1854-64: Horace Greeley, German 48-ers, and the Civil War Journalism of Karl Marx, 1861-62
Howard Lisnoff
A Student Murdered in Cold Blood and a Kids’ Bike Ride Through Queens, New York
David Swanson
Hey Congress, Move the Money
Aparna Karthikeyan
Memories of Pox, Plague, and Pandemics in Tamil Nadu
John Kendall Hawkins
Democracy Chasers in a Badly Injured Nation
Binoy Kampmark
Wasteful, Secret and Vicious: the Absurd Prosecution of Witness K and Bernard Collaery
Norman Solomon
Ro Khanna and Barbara Lee Could Defy “the Madness of Militarism” as Co-Chairs of the Democratic Convention’s Biggest Delegation
Jon Hochschartner
Imagining a Vegan Superman
Arianna Amehae
ESPN to Follow “Somebody’s Daughter” in Bringing International Attention to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Tragedy
CounterPunch News Service
An Osprey Forest in Humboldt County is Being Defended by Treesiters
June 29, 2020
Patrick Cockburn
The Blundering British Political Class has Shown the Same Incompetence in Both Fighting Wars and Coronavirus
Robert Hunziker
Arctic Heat Overwhelms Green Infighting Issues
Kathy Kelly
Battleground States
Eileen Appelbaum
The Pandemic Shows the Importance of Funding Early Childcare and Education Infrastructure
Gregory Elich
Will South Korea’s Moon Defy Trump and Improve Relations with North Korea?
Dean Baker
On the Recession, Stimulus and Economic Recovery
Sam Pizzigati
Defund the CEOs
Mitchel Cohen
Bolton and the Pandemic
Paul A. Passavant
Protest and the Post-Legitimation State
Ralph Nader
Congress Must Hold President Trump Accountable!
George Wuerthner
Missouri River Breaks: How BLM Neglect Threatens a Wild and Scenic River and National Monument
John Feffer
The De-Trumpification of America
Christopher Brauchli
Great Minds Think Alike: Bolsonaro and Trump
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail