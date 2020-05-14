FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
May 14, 2020

Michael McClure: Beat Poet and Playwright Helped Thaw Cold War American Culture

by

“I put mammalian consciousness into Beat literature. I expressed the biological aspect of humans. At the Six Gallery, I read about the slaughter of whales.”

– Michael McClure

Of the five American poets who performed their work at the Six Gallery in San Francisco in 1955 only one of them—Gary Snyder—is still alive and he’s 90. Michael McClure, who was born in Kansas in 1932, died in Oakland, California on May 4, 2020. He was 87. Lawrence Ferlinghetti, who attended the landmark cultural event at the Six, is still alive, at 100, but he didn’t read his work. While Ferlinghetti published the Beat Generation writers he wasn’t really a Beat, but a bohemian, an anarchist and in a way petty bourgeois, as the owner of City Lights Books.

McClure was genuinely Beat and part of the inner circle, though he also carved out his own style of poetry and theater. Henry David Thoreau’s quip “If a man does not keep pace with his companions, perhaps it is because he hears a different drummer” certainly applies to McClure.

An environmentalist and an ecologist, he wrote The Beard, a raunchy play about Jean Harlow and Billy the Kid. One obit writer noted that the piece has “a scene of simulated cunnilingus,” though when I saw it performed the oral sex was for real. McClure would have approved.

For years he played music with Ray Manzarek of The Doors. I heard him perform at the Sweetwater Music Hall in Marin County, though he spent so much time rehearsing that when it came time for him to face the audience he was largely played out. The rehearsal, which went on for hours proved to be more entertaining than the performance itself, though it was very cool, indeed, to see him and hear him on stage with the Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir.

In many ways, McClure was a poet’s poet who never enjoyed the large global audience that Allen Ginsberg created and then nurtured for decades. McClure had a keen sense of politics, censorship and artistic freedom. Early on, he recognized the chilling effect of the Cold War and McCarthyism on American culture, creativity and moral values.

He helped to thaw the deep freeze that inhibited many, though not all writers, actors, publishers, moviemakers and more. McClure morphed from the Beat culture of the 1950s to the hippie culture of the 1960s. He kept going year after year, decade after decade. Like Ginsberg and Kerouac—who was in the audience at the Six Gallery, along with Neal Cassady and Natalie Jackson, the quintessential Beat woman—McClure was always experimenting with language and with form as one can see in his book, Ghost Tantras and elsewhere. Some of his admirers call him “an American Shelley.”

Married twice, to Joanna Kinnison and Amy Evans—both of them creative in their own right— he shared shyness with Kerouac. About Diane di Prima, the author of Loba and Memoirs of a Beatnik, he said, “She might be the greatest living American poet.”

When I interviewed McClure, I reminded him of the famous photo in which he appears along with Ginsberg and Bob Dylan. McClure said “Allen, Bob, and I hung out together in San Francisco, went to parties, and shared ideas. One day, Dylan said, ‘let’s take a picture of the three of us.’ Larry Kennan shot us behind City Lights; it’s Jack Kerouac Alley now.”

I also asked mcClure what he added to the Beat mix. He said “I put mammalian consciousness into Beat literature. I expressed the biological aspect of humans. At the 6 Gallery, I read about the slaughter of whales.”

McClure wrote the lyrics for “Mercedez Benz,” which Janis Joplin made famous. Before she performed the song she said, perhaps tongue-in-cheek, perhaps not: “I’d like to do a song of great social and political import.”

One of the verses goes like this:  “Oh Lord, won’t you buy me a Mercedes Benz/My friends all drive Porsches, I must make amends/Worked hard all my lifetime, no help from my friends/So Lord, won’t you buy me a Mercedes Benz.” To commemorate McClure’s death we might now listen to Janis sing the song.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Jonah Raskin

New from
CounterPunch

May 14, 2020
Jonah Raskin
Michael McClure: Beat Poet and Playwright Helped Thaw Cold War American Culture
William Hughes
The Timeliness of Albert Camus’ “The Plague”
May 13, 2020
Joseph Natoli
Who’s in a Catch-22?
Greg Moses
Discouragement Gap in College Dreams Brings Civil Rights Value to Real COVID-19 Relief
Gabriel Kuhn
Who Are You Kidding? The Democratic Party and the Joe Biden Fiasco
Kenneth Surin
“Making It Up As They Go Along:” Boris Johnson and COVID-19
Scott Tucker
Class Struggles and Social Distancing
Jack Rasmus
Low-Balling the Unemployed in the Era of the 2020 Great Recession
Ted Rall
We Need a Centralized Medical System Too
Sanket Jain
In Lockdown, India is No Country for Old Men
Victor Grossman
On Asparagus and Bombers
Suzan Mazur
Virologist Luis Villarreal: “Leery” of COVID-19 Models, Vaccine Possible Year’s End
Howard Lisnoff
Nothing Left
Thomas Knapp
Republicans Can’t Seem to Make Up Their Minds About Mail and Voting
Sarah Anderson
A For-Profit Postal Service Would Slam Small Businesses
Binoy Kampmark
Patriotic Vaccines: The Divided Coronavirus Cause
May 12, 2020
Martha Rosenberg
Tyson is a Repeat Offender
Stephen Cooper
U.S. Dishonors Navajo with Death Penalty  
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The War Against the Wolves of Alaska
Dean Baker
The Pandemic’s Catastrophic Hit to the Labor Market
Patrick Cockburn
Iraq Will be Hit Harder by Falling Oil Prices Than COVID-19 or ISIS
Robert Hunziker
The Wet-Bulb Peril Has Arrived… Way Too Early
Fran Shor
Terminal Conditions
Dan Kovalik
Finding Hope in Times of Despair: New World is Possible
Kenneth Good
Cardinal George Pell and the Victims of Child Sexual Abuse in Victoria.
Maria Paez Victor
What If Armed Terrorists Threatened the Prime Minister of Canada?
Roger Harris
Biden Ridin’ the Pandemic to the White House, Trump to Take Hit for Neoliberalism’s Failures
Sam Pizzigati
Last Year America’s CEOs Said They Cared About Us…They Lied
Tom Conway
Why America Cannot Afford to Let the U.S. Postal Service Go Bankrupt
May 11, 2020
Richard D. Wolff
Mass Unemployment Is a Failure of Capitalism
Melvin Goodman
A New John Ratcliffe or the Same Old Story?
Paul Street
A Late-Breaking Bulletin From PBS: “For Many Americans, Health Insurance is Tied to a Job”
John Feffer
Debunking Trump’s Nonsense
Henry Giroux
Radical Politics and Pandemic Nightmares
Ramzy Baroud
‘Justice is Indivisible’: Placing Palestine Back at the Center of Muslim Discourse in the West
Marshall Sahlins
The Shallow State
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
The Politics of Framing and the Framing of Politics
Leonard C. Goodman
Once Again, Congress Will Let Wall Street Pillage Main Street
Maximilian Werner
An Irrational Fear of Predators Drives Utah Politics
Eve Ottenberg
As the Earth Dies…
Robert Koehler
Can we Achieve Nuclear Adulthood?
Lawrence Wittner
Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic, America’s Billionaires Thrive and Prosper
Mike Garrity
Alliance for the Wild Rockies Challenges Killing of Yellowstone Ecosystem Grizzlies to Protect Wyoming Cows
Weekend Edition
May 08, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Brad Evans
This is Not a Conspiracy, It is a Terrifying Opportunity
John Davis
Visions of a Post-Covid-19 World
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail