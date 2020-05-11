FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
May 11, 2020

As the Earth Dies…

by

The Robbery of Nature
John Bellamy Foster and Brett Clark
(Monthly Review Press)

The earth is dying and capitalism is to blame. Facing this, one can opt for hope, as Marxist ecosocialists do, or one can succumb to pessimism fed by dark thoughts on human nature and the intractable, deadly persistence of our economic system of exploitation. Human nature has a destructive and murderous side, while capitalism, expressing that side with its endless growth, endless greed, blights the planet like cancer. Yet Marxist ecosocialists do not let this drag them down to despair. They talk about fixing what humanity has wrought, about drastically cutting carbon emissions, about mitigating the sixth mass extinction, about decreasing plastics and other environmental toxins and doing so while providing for the necessities of life, including, as John Bellamy Foster and Brett Clark write in their newly published “The Robbery of Nature,” “love, family, community, meaningful work, education, cultural life, access to the natural environment and the free and equal development of every person.”

Such ecosocialism differs vastly from the technocratic ecomodernism espoused by, say “Jacobin” magazine. Technocratic approaches to the climate catastrophe are very popular these days, even on the left. To demolish them, Bellamy and Clark cite “Jacobin’s” summer 2017 issue, “Earth Wind Fire.” They argue that the “socialist” magazine did far worse than miss the boat; it steered it in the wrong direction, by touting technological fixes to global warming and pollution, as well as rapid growth in production, population control and the magic of the global free market. This doesn’t sound like any socialism I’m familiar with, and indeed one idiotic “Jacobin” writer opined: “You CAN actually have infinite growth on a finite world.” Uninhabitable earth – here we come!

This writer also adds, “our skyscrapers are not separate from nature, they ARE nature.” As Bellamy and Clark argue, by this logic, “so are nuclear weapons.” Another “Jacobin” contributor supports the astonishingly dangerous geoengineering of injecting “sulfur aerosols into the atmosphere to block the sun’s rays.” Many scientists have warned that this could be a calamity. Bellamy and Clark also critique carbon capture and sequestration plans, advocated by Christian Parenti in this “Jacobin” issue. The problem is one of scale. Bellamy and Clark quote one energy analyst: “In order to sequester just a fifth of current CO2 emissions, we would have to create an entirely new worldwide absorption-gathering-compression-transportation-storage industry whose annual throughput would have to be about 70 percent larger than the annual volume now handled by the global crude oil industry, whose immense infrastructure of wells, pipelines, compressor stations and storage took generations to build.”

Ecosocialists have a more straightforward approach. They start by pinpointing the problem – capitalism. Bellamy and Clark argue Marx’s ecological bona fides convincingly, by detailing his concern about a “metabolic rift.” They quote Marx that capitalism creates an “irrevocable rift in the interdependent process of social metabolism, a metabolism prescribed by the natural laws of life itself.” Much of “The Robbery of Nature” debunks leftists who have dismissed Marx’s environmentalism; but Marx asserted that capital loots nature as a “free gift.” This, the ecosocialists argue, is the problem of capital’s relation to the earth: plunder and deadly “externalities,” i.e. pollution. According to Bellamy and Clark, Marx “emphasized that capital accumulation, through its rapacious expropriation of nature, inevitably promoted ecological destruction.” He also wrote that capital’s seizures of common people’s property is “written in the annals of mankind in letters of blood and fire.”

“The Robbery of Nature” also argues that Marx was a proto-feminist and a food theorist. “The unhealthy and even poisonous contents of the Victorian working class diet was thus a key concern of Marx’s food analysis.” The book also documents Marx’s views on alienated speciesism and his horror at capitalist animal abuse; one can only imagine his abhorrence of modern factory farming. But he never lost sight of the human impact of animal abuse: he noted that between 1855 and 1866, “1,032,694 Irishmen [were] displaced by about one million cattle, pigs and sheep.”

The core of Marx’s critique of capitalism is that it undermines “the original sources of all wealth – the soil and the worker.” That is as true today as it was in the nineteenth century. Leftists, like the “Jacobin” writers that Bellamy and Clark cite, who do not argue for halting endless capitalist growth, who swoon over the magic of the global free market, are not socialists. Leftists who blame impoverished people for humanity’s carbon footprint and advocate population control, instead of targeting the real carbon criminals, namely the affluent West, they are hardly socialists either. We have seen where endless growth leads: a poisoned atmosphere, an overheated planet and billions reduced to destitution. The ecosocialists argue that capitalism is a death cult. They are correct.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Eve Ottenberg

Eve Ottenberg is a novelist and journalist. Her latest book is Further Adventures of Feckless Frank. She can be reached at her website.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
May 11, 2020
Richard D. Wolff
Mass Unemployment Is a Failure of Capitalism
Melvin Goodman
A New John Ratcliffe or the Same Old Story?
Paul Street
A Late-Breaking Bulletin From PBS: “For Many Americans, Health Insurance is Tied to a Job”
John Feffer
Debunking Trump’s Nonsense
Henry Giroux
Radical Politics and Pandemic Nightmares
Ramzy Baroud
‘Justice is Indivisible’: Placing Palestine Back at the Center of Muslim Discourse in the West
Marshall Sahlins
The Shallow State
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
The Politics of Framing and the Framing of Politics
Leonard C. Goodman
Once Again, Congress Will Let Wall Street Pillage Main Street
Maximilian Werner
An Irrational Fear of Predators Drives Utah Politics
Eve Ottenberg
As the Earth Dies…
Robert Koehler
Can we Achieve Nuclear Adulthood?
Lawrence Wittner
Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic, America’s Billionaires Thrive and Prosper
Mike Garrity
Alliance for the Wild Rockies Challenges Killing of Yellowstone Ecosystem Grizzlies to Protect Wyoming Cows
Weekend Edition
May 08, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Brad Evans
This is Not a Conspiracy, It is a Terrifying Opportunity
John Davis
Visions of a Post-Covid-19 World
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Ain’t Living Long Like This
T.J. Coles
The Plot to Blame China for COVID-19
Paul Street
Live and Let Die
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
Congress Sets Up Taxpayers to Eat $454 Billion of Wall Street’s Losses, Where is the Outrage?
Dave Lindorff
US Wants Release of Two Special Forces Veterans Who Led Failed Coup Invasion of Venezuela
Andrew Levine
Democrats: Dump Biden Now
W. T. Whitney
Venezuela Confronts Intimidation, Myth-making, and Dirty War
Ramzy Baroud
100 Years of Shame: Annexation of Palestine Began in San Remo
Eve Ottenberg
Rich Corporations Get $500 Billion, No Strings Attached
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Water and Cadillac Deserts
Pete Dolack
Attacking the Messenger
David Rosen
“They Are Expendable”: Who’s Paying to Reopen Business?
Tamara Pearson
Strange and Excessive Abuses by Corporations, Officials, and Narcos are Slipping Under the Radar in Mexico
Sonali Kolhatkar
Why Trump and Anti-Lockdown Protesters’ Calls to Return to Normal Are Acts of White Supremacy
Marshall Auerback
Why COVID-19 is the Great Unequalizer
Richard C. Gross
Presidential Irresponsibility in Spades
Ralph Nader
We Honor What We Value – Entertainers Over Saviors
Lara Merling
Without an Economic Recovery, Argentina Cannot Repay Its Debt
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Slaughter of the Innocents: COVID-19 & the Future of Agriculture
Andrew Bacevich
V-E Day Plus 75: From a Moment of Victory to a Time of Pandemic
Ron Jacobs
Jackson State Shootings, 1970
Osha Neumann
Faint Praise for the Pandemic
Richard Moser
What is the General Strike?
Nino Pagliccia
The Hybrid War on Venezuela Moves to a New Stage of Aggression
Alvaro Huerta
Brick-by-Brick: An Ode to My Mexican Mother, Carmen Mejía Huerta
Binoy Kampmark
Tara Reade, the Democrats and Joe Biden’s Women Problem
John Cavanagh
Trump Isn’t the First to Threaten WHO, Merely the Most Dangerous
Gary Olson
Is The New York Times Trying to Foster Working Class Consciousness?
Thomas S. Harrington
Let’s Pretend
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail