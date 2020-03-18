Under COVID-19 Lockdown in Coleman Prison

by

We were notified this afternoon, that we are going on a lockdown, the whole institution, and the lockdown will be for at least 30 days. We were told we would be given 500 minutes for the phone, which is 200 minutes more than usual, so it doesn’t sound like we will be in our cells. I don’t know if we will be able to write letters or receive mail. I will not be visiting anyone if I survive that is for at least 30 days and the virus doesn’t get into Coleman I.

As far as I know no one has the virus in USP Coleman complex.

I keep getting conflicting info. but we were allowed to go outside for the evening, and we are now on the inside flats. Maybe it is just visiting that have been cancelled. and there is no contact with outside peoples we or most of us anyway agree this needs to be done, because no one it seems knows if they have contacted the virus or not.

So as long as I can, I will send you updates as long as I can, I want to tell all of you to be safe out there as this virus is not racist and anyone can get it. If all possible please look out for the people in the Native Nations, if you know our history in these sorts of pandemics, Native people are the last to get help. and I have babies (grandchildren) out there.