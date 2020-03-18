by

Sung to the tune of Bobby Dylan’s “Corrina, Corrina”

Corona, Corona

I been thinking bout you

Corona, Corona

You thinkin bout me, too?

Donkeys, poultry, camel, foxes

Just left in nine assorted boxes

Flown round the world

I got a bird flu whistles

Got a bird flu sings

I got a bird flu whistles

Got a bird flu sings

But I ain’t yet got Corona

Death don’t mean a thing

(bluesy mouth harp riff)

Corona, Corona

Got me double bind

Corona, Corona

Got me testing blind

O, I just can’t believe the data

Hmm, I must just lose my mind

Corona, Corona

I been thinking bout you

Corona, Corona

You thinkin bout me, too?

Hazmat badgers, hedgehogs and rats

Mice so squirr’ly, they were chasing cats

Flown round the world

I got a bird flu whistles

Got a bird flu sings

I got a bird flu whistles

Got a bird flu sings

But I ain’t yet got Corona

Death don’t mean a thing

(bluesy mouth harp riff)

Corona, Corona

Got me double bind

Corona, Corona

Got me testing blind

O, I just can’t believe the data

Hmm, I must just lose my mind

Corona, Corona

I been thinking bout you

Corona, Corona

You thinkin bout me, too?

You’ve cancelled ball games, travel’n too

Now just please cancel the Election

That’d be something (ooh)

I got a bird flu whistles

Got a bird flu sings

I got a bird flu whistles

Got a bird flu sings

But I ain’t yet got Corona

Death don’t mean a thing

(bluesy mouth harp riff)

Corona, Corona

Got me double bind

Corona, Corona

Got me testing blind

O, I just can’t believe the data

Hmm, I must just lose my mind

Just can’t believe the data

Corona, might just lose my mind

(repeat, extended bluesy mouth harp riff)