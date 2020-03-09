by

Industrialized Misery

It’s funny but

There is no sound or rational

Argument

From environmentalists or those

Who claim to love animals…

For not

becoming vegan.

(Shock horror.)

It’s funny but

There are no maps

To our industrialised abattoirs.

They hide in the landscape

Like secret, sound-proofed, cathedrals

To hell…

While on the dairy farm

Laughing cows are impregnated and

Harvested

For milk and parmesan…