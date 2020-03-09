FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
March 9, 2020

Industrialized Misery

by

Industrialized Misery

It’s funny but
There is no sound or rational
Argument
From environmentalists or those
Who claim to love animals…
For not
becoming vegan.
(Shock horror.)

It’s funny but
There are no maps
To our industrialised abattoirs.
They hide in the landscape
Like secret, sound-proofed, cathedrals
To hell…
While on the dairy farm
Laughing cows are impregnated and
Harvested
For milk and parmesan…

Peter Harrison, who, it transpires, has lived his life a little like a Reverse Bukowski – wrote the book, ‘The Freedom of Things: An Ethnology of Control’ – described in the Journal of the Royal Anthropological Institute (Vol. 25, Issue 4, 2019), by reviewer David H. Price, as… “the most interesting anthropological work I’ve read in years, with some stunning passages that strike me as Sahlinsian… I found much to learn and think about in this brilliant treatise.” Harrison is also a co-author of ‘Nihilist Communism: A Critique of Optimism in the Far Left.’ For work Harrison drives a bus.

