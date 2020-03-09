Industrialized Misery

It’s funny but
There is no sound or rational
Argument
From environmentalists or those
Who claim to love animals…
For not
becoming vegan.
(Shock horror.)
There are no maps
To our industrialised abattoirs.
They hide in the landscape
Like secret, sound-proofed, cathedrals
To hell…
While on the dairy farm
Laughing cows are impregnated and
Harvested
For milk and parmesan…
