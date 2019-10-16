Byzantium Now: Time-Warping From Justinian to Trump

by

Sometime in the middle of the sixth century, the Byzantine historian Procopius wrote his “Secret History,” an account of the reign of the Emperor Justinian, whom Procopius had come to regard as a murderous, half-mad, utterly corrupt tyrant. Hidden for a thousand years, and often severely censored during subsequent publications, the full text did not appear in English until 1896, in an edition privately printed by the Athenian Society. That work is now available for free online.

As was the practice at the time, the table of contents of the 1896 edition contains brief, staccato descriptions of the elements covered in each chapter. Reading through them, I was struck by how many of the descriptions seemed to chime with our own day, where another corrupt and bloated military empire has burst open like a rotten fruit, oozing and reeking in the blaze of an indifferent sun.

So below are some snippets from those chapter descriptions, forming a bleak mosaic of these times and its sad continuities with the besetting abuses of power so common to our human kind.

Avarice and cruelty of Justinian

His inconsistency in regard to the laws

Justinian’s intolerance

Justinian’s hypocrisy

Calamities in the provinces—Justinian’s apathy

In spite of his ignorance, he is proclaimed Emperor

Murder committed with impunity—

Inaction on the part of the authorities—

Acts of violence committed upon both sexes

Culpability of Justinian—

His partiality for the oppressors,

upon whom he bestows favours and dignities.

Pretended conversions

Justinian’s fickleness and ill-faith—Venality of justice

Increased spoliation—Increasing corruption of officials

Waste of the public money during his reign

His partiality for the clergy—His gifts to the churches—

His passion for blood and money

The “posts” and “spies”

Inundations, earthquakes, and the plague

The senate a mere cipher

Abolition of various old customs

Laws changed for money considerations

Sacred asylums violated

He abolishes the assistance rendered to the unfortunate