Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
September 27, 2019

When I First Came to This Job

by

When I First Came to This Job
(An Incredible Folk Song, People, Believe Me … With Abject Apologies to Pete Seeger.)

When I first came to this job, I was just another slob.
So I got myself a tweet, and I did what I could.
And I called my tweet: “Lie and cheat.”
For Fox News was sweet and good, and I did what I could.

When I first came to this job, I was just another slob.
So I got myself a flack, and I did what I could.
And I called my flack: “Just attack.”
And I called my tweet: “Lie and cheat.”
For Fox News was sweet and good, and I did what I could.

When I first came to this job, I was just another slob.
So I got myself a deal, and I did what I could.
And I called my deal: “Chisel and steal.”
And I called my flack: “Just attack.”
And I called my tweet: “Lie and cheat.”
For Fox News was sweet and good, and I did what I could.

When I first came to this job, I was just another slob.
So I got myself a line, and I did what I could.
And I called my line: “It’s all mine.”
And I called my deal: “Chisel and steal.”
And I called my flack: “Just attack.”
And I called my tweet: “Lie and cheat.”
For Fox News was sweet and good, and I did what I could.

When I first came to this job, I was just another slob.
So I got myself some gall, and I did what I could.
And I called my gall: “Border wall.”
And I called my line: “It’s all mine.”
And I called my deal: “Chisel and steal.”
And I called my flack: “Just attack.”
And I called my tweet: “Lie and cheat.”
For Fox News was sweet and good, and I did what I could.

When I first came to this job, I was just another slob.
So I got myself some jokes, and I did what I could.
And I called my jokes: “Climate hoax.”
And I called my gall: “Border wall.”
And I called my line: “It’s all mine.”
And I called my deal: “Chisel and steal.”
And I called my flack: “Just attack.”
And I called my tweet: “Lie and cheat.”
For Fox News was sweet and good, and I did what I could.

When I first came to this job, I was just another slob.
So I got myself a base, and I did what I could.
And I called my base: “Master race.”
And I called my jokes: “Climate hoax.”
And I called my gall: “Border wall.”
And I called my line: “It’s all mine.”
And I called my deal: “Chisel and steal.”
And I called my flack: “Just attack.”
And I called my tweet: “Lie and cheat.”
For Fox News was sweet and good, and I did what I could.

Folksingers and other folk are welcome to this song.

Hugh Iglarsh writes essays, reviews, travel narratives, satire, scintillating but largely unpublished letters to the editor and other ephemera from his bunker in the literary hot spot of Skokie, Illinois.  He can be reached at hiiglarsh@hotmail.com.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Hugh Iglarsh

Hugh Iglarsh is a Chicago-based writer and editor who loves libraries and museums, but not fake ones. This essay began as a soapbox rant he gave at the annual Bughouse Square Debates, sponsored by the Newberry Library. He can be reached at hiiglarsh@hotmail.com.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
September 27, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Tony McKenna
Anatomy of a Conspiracy Theory
Rob Urie
Climate Change and Technology
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Rough Trade Transcript
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Polluting the Heavens
Brian Cloughley
Trump and the Kashmir Catastrophe
Medea Benjamin
10 Ways that the Climate Crisis and Militarism are Intertwined
Geoffrey McDonald
Does the USA Have a Slavery Habit?
Louisa Willcox
Exorcizing Wendigo to Save Grizzlies, Ourselves
Charles Davis
Mass Killings In Afghanistan Are Acts of White Supremacy
Lawrence Davidson
A Twenty-First Century Children’s Crusade
Jonathan Power
A Dangerous Confrontation With Russia Over Kalingrad
Peter Certo
The Case for Impeachment Goes Far Beyond Ukraine
Michael Welton
What’s In It For Me? Turning Citizens Into Customers
Don Fitz
Politicians Agree: “Any White Cop Can Kill a Black Man”
Nyla Ali Khan
An Important History Lesson for Mainstream Indian and Pakistani Mainstream Politicians
Christopher Ketcham
Solitude and the Love of the Human Race
Richard Moser
Soldiers and Veterans are Anti-War Leaders. Could This Be The Peace Movement of Our Time?
Ron Jacobs
Are We Possessed by Our Possessions?
John Kendall Hawkins
Towards a More Mature Democracy
Norman Solomon
To Joe Biden, Trump’s Potential Successor Mike Pence “Is a Decent Guy”
Dan Bacher
Extinction Rebellion Activists in Sacramento
Louis Yako
Language as a Prison: Why Do We Fall in Love?
Negin Owliaei
No One Should Have to Bargain for Their Health Care
Robert Dodge
Hope and necessity this International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
The Teachable Moment of the Greta Thunberg Phenomena
Robert Koehler
Climate Change and Consciousness Shift
Graham Peebles
Decimation of the Rainforests and the Money Men
Mel Gurtov
Listen to the Children
Binoy Kampmark
Rotten in Tunisia: the Corrupt Rule of Ben Ali
George Wuerthner
Gold Standard for the Gallatins
Diallo Brooks
A Turning Point on Racial Equality
Nadya Williams
Monsanto, Bayer and Two Wars
Linda Armitage
We Need a Homes Guarantee…Now
Will Solomon
Why Warren Can’t Win
Nicky Reid
When Drones Come Home to Roost
Kani Xulam
When Indifference Fuels and Perpetuates Genocide
Louis Proyect
The Class Struggle in the Old West
Stephen Cooper
Tony Chin’s Tuff Gong Business
Hugh Iglarsh
When I First Came to This Job
September 26, 2019
Kirkpatrick Sale
The Illusion of Saving the World
Mats Svensson
Bewildered in Jerusalem
Colin Todhunter
Pesticides in the Dock: Ecological Apocalypse But Business as Usual
Ramzy Baroud
Netanyahu on Steroids: What a Gantz-led Government Means for Palestine
Tina Stevens – Stuart A. Newman
Risking Women’s Health, While Widening the Door to Techno-Eugenics
Binoy Kampmark
Tempered Emergency: the Climate Change Summit in New York
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail