Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
September 27, 2019

Solitude and the Love of the Human Race

by

Dust storm, Mojave Desert. Photo: Jeffrey St. Clair.

When I return from a solo backpacking trip, all I want is company.  I see another person at the trail’s end, at the road that leads back to the cities, I’m a slavering dog – I hump all legs, my tongue is out, I run around in circles, I want to talk and talk.  My fellow humans seem god-sent, their presence like a long-awaited lovemaking.

Once in the hot summer in the canyonlands in southern Utah I spent five days alone – a mere five days – and by the second day I took to muttering to myself, talking with stone and water, trees and plants.  I had long conversations with a spring that jetted from a wall of maidenhair fern.  I’d sit by it and thank it and wash my face in its fresh cold clean stream, and at night the animals drank near my camp.

In the mornings I had strict deadlines for loafing as much as possible, marked by the sun as it walked its rays across the canyon wall.  I had no watch on my wrist, and I counted the hours by the passage of light.

On the third day, I shed my clothes.  For what seemed a very long time, I was naked in the depths of the earth a hundred miles from the nearest town.  The nakedness, the plenitude of light, the soft warmth of the air, and the sense of illimitable freedom was erotic, and often I had stupendous erections, helped along by the memories of women I had known.

One day around the corner of the sinuous canyon came a man and a woman.  I had been rolling in hot mud, bathing in streams muttering, singing songs like a child at play.  I stood up like a shot, wearing only a bandana on my neck, the mud caked on my legs, my hair a rat’s nest, and my prick standing at attention.   For a moment there was embarrassment, on both sides, and my immediate thought was to cover myself.  But there was no clothing at hand, and here they were, two strangers who’d already seen everything there was to see, and I was so glad to see them that I resigned myself to the situation and smiled.

“You found me at last!” I said.  “I’ve been waiting for you for days.”

We laughed about it, and all was right in the world, and on they hiked, bidding farewell to the lunatic in the canyon.  The sympathetic understanding and tolerance found among backpackers.  Where else in these United States can you be a mud-clad erect male and not be jailed for indecency?

It is of course impossible in the cities.  I visit New York, my hometown, where my family lives, where for such behavior obviously I’d be arrested, confined, charged. All hail the cops.  Do what you’re told.  Teeming subways, teeming streets, and everywhere the uniformed men with guns.  At rush hour in the morning, walk in the one direction toward the towers and the elevators, and at rush hour in the evening, walk in the other direction home.   The technoindustrial hive, with a business-friendly panopticon.

What most concerns me when I return from the canyons to a place like New York, however, is whether it’s possible to feel the same love of humankind that I feel when I’ve been apart.  The philosophers have laid this out in the abstract, but I take it personally – because I want all relations to be as intimate and easy as canyon relations.

I think that being surrounded by your fellow man in a hive day after day, without hope of solitude, produces contempt and alienation, a feeling that the humans are interchangeable, that the surfeit of their numbers reduces their individual worth and meaning.  In such a state of crowding, where all the world is racing on the frenzied path of productivity, where the constant to-and-fro evokes the image of the ant-hill – the “technological termite existence” that Wallace Stegner warned about  – a man of compassion is sickened because he is overwhelmed.  He wants to love, care for, talk to every person he meets.  If he did so, he would be hysterical with exhaustion and regarded by all, moreover, as a drooling naïf.

What I’m saying is that the wild places, where few people can get to easily, are to me a necessary antidote to my affliction of misanthropy.

In the grand global vision of people packed en masse in the insectival urban swarm, with the majority of humans scheduled to be interred alive in the cities by the middle of this century, we are fated to retire into ourselves and look away at the sight of our brothers and sisters.   It is a basic psychological survival mechanism of urban life, and for anyone who considers it from afar, objectively, it is a deeply depressing prospect.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Christopher Ketcham

Christopher Ketcham is the author of  “This Land: How Cowboys, Capitalism and Corruption are Ruining the American West” (Viking-Penguin).  He can be reached at cketcham99@mindspring.com.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
September 27, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Christopher Ketcham
Solitude and the Love of the Human Race
Richard Moser
Soldiers and Veterans are Anti-War Leaders. Could This Be The Peace Movement of Our Time?
Ron Jacobs
Are We Possessed by Our Possessions?
John Kendall Hawkins
Towards a More Mature Democracy
Norman Solomon
To Joe Biden, Trump’s Potential Successor Mike Pence “Is a Decent Guy”
Dan Bacher
Extinction Rebellion Activists in Sacramento
Louis Yako
Language as a Prison: Why Do We Fall in Love?
Negin Owliaei
No One Should Have to Bargain for Their Health Care
Robert Dodge
Hope and necessity this International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
The Teachable Moment of the Greta Thunberg Phenomena
Robert Koehler
Climate Change and Consciousness Shift
Graham Peebles
Decimation of the Rainforests and the Money Men
Mel Gurtov
Listen to the Children
Binoy Kampmark
Rotten in Tunisia: the Corrupt Rule of Ben Ali
George Wuerthner
Gold Standard for the Gallatins
Diallo Brooks
A Turning Point on Racial Equality
Nadya Williams
Monsanto, Bayer and Two Wars
Linda Armitage
We Need a Homes Guarantee…Now
Will Solomon
Why Warren Can’t Win
Nicky Reid
When Drones Come Home to Roost
Kani Xulam
When Indifference Fuels and Perpetuates Genocide
Louis Proyect
The Class Struggle in the Old West
Stephen Cooper
Tony Chin’s Tuff Gong Business
Hugh Iglarsh
When I First Came to This Job
September 26, 2019
Kirkpatrick Sale
The Illusion of Saving the World
Mats Svensson
Bewildered in Jerusalem
Colin Todhunter
Pesticides in the Dock: Ecological Apocalypse But Business as Usual
Ramzy Baroud
Netanyahu on Steroids: What a Gantz-led Government Means for Palestine
Tina Stevens – Stuart A. Newman
Risking Women’s Health, While Widening the Door to Techno-Eugenics
Binoy Kampmark
Tempered Emergency: the Climate Change Summit in New York
Todd Miller
Trapped in an Empire of Borders
Scott Owen
No Help for the Homeless, Please!
Nelson Valdes
Cuba, OFAC, Fines and Extraterritoriality
David Schultz
The 2020 Democratic Impeachment Strategy and Why it Makes Sense Now
Jesse Jackson
Workers are Asking, Whose Side Are You On?
Leonardo Flores
Dialogue in Venezuela is a Missed Opportunity for Democrats
Eleanor Eagan
With Impeachment (Slowly) Underway, Other Oversight is Still Needed
Lawrence Wittner
The Two Internationalisms
Laura Flanders
Climate Strike/Auto Strike: Same Struggle, Same Fight
Nick Licata
The Limits of Debating Climate Change
September 25, 2019
Roy Eidelson
Silencing Our Veterans: a Bridge Too Far
Sabri Öncü
Are We Approaching the End of Super Imperialism?
George Ochenski
The Grim Predictions for the Future Have Arrived
Victor Grossman
The Bidens, Trump, Kiev and Impeachment
Rev. William Alberts
From Extinguished to Distinguished
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail