Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
September 25, 2019

Will Biden Be a Rerun of 2016 Tragedy?

by

You might ask what it takes to remember
When you know that you’ve seen it before

– Jackson Browne, “Lives in the Balance”

Joe Biden is a throwback to an earlier time. Much of it could be called “the Clintonite era”— when Democratic presidential contenders openly cozied up to the wealthy by appearing at one high-dollar fundraising event after another. A time when they served up (consultant-approved) language about “feeling the pain” of “working families” . . . without identifying any corporate villains or transformative policies to fix the rigged system.

Donald Trump’s victory seemed to put a catastrophic end to that era in November 2016. Unfortunately, Biden and the Democratic establishment still haven’t gotten the memo.

Party leaders continue to believe that a Democrat can win the White House by catering to corporate donors and eagerly cashing their fat checks.  Leading Democrats keep throwing their endorsements at Biden – as he spends day and night glad-handing the 1 percent at top-dollar fundraisers.

Wake-up alert to Democrats: Donald Trump may well be the most effective faux-populist in our country’s history. He was that in 2016, when he won “Rust Belt” swing states. And he remains that today for millions of voters – despite his barrage of policies favoring the rich and powerful.

Like Hillary Clinton in 2016 (with her Wall Street connections and well-paid speeches), Biden would be a perfect target in 2020 for Trump’s pretend-populism. Steve Bannon is gone, but Trump’s campaign team will make sure every swing state-voter knows about Biden’s record in the Senate serving big banks and credit card companies, as well as his 1993 vote to approve the disastrous NAFTA trade deal.

If there’s a single word that explains why Clinton lost Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania in 2016, it’s not “Russia” or “Comey.” It’s probably not “misogyny.” Most likely, that word is “NAFTA.” Biden supported NAFTA, alongside most Republicans and a minority of Democrats in Congress.

In recent months, when I’ve publicly discussed Biden’s long record of corporatism, some Democrats have complained that I’m “helping the Trump campaign” – as if that campaign has not already catalogued every Biden vote and quote that a populist charlatan like Trump can exploit.

In continuing to rally behind Biden, Democratic leaders seem compelled to relive the tragic 2016 defeat – as if trapped in a recurring bad dream. In fairness to Hillary Clinton, she was a far more informed candidate in 2016 than Biden is now and a far better debater, with campaign rhetoric and policies far more substantive than Biden’s (a low bar).

The developing Biden nightmare became more vivid to me last week when I started tracking his series of high-dollar fundraisers, as described by individual pool reporters the Biden campaign allows into each “finance event.” Here’s the beginning of Thursday’s report by Tina Sfondeles of the Chicago Sun-Times on a lavish lunch gathering:

At the first of three Chicago fundraisers, Joe Biden stopped by a luncheon at the residence of billionaire real estate and casino magnate Neil Bluhm, also co-hosted by GCM Grosvenor CEO Michael Sacks — who was not present due to a death in the family — and real estate developer Elzie Higginbottom. The fundraiser was in a sprawling 65th floor residence full of original art, including a Lichtenstein in the kitchen. Biden was introduced by Bluhm, who told his high-profile guests that both Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders ‘don’t represent the Democratic Party’ that he supports. Bluhm said Biden ‘has the best chance of defeating Trump.’

Here’s the final paragraph:

“Tickets to the fundraiser were $1,000 a piece, or $2,800 for a ticket which included a photo with Biden. There were less than 100 guests in attendance.”

In between the first and last paragraphs, the Sun-Times reporter recounts that Biden served up 22 minutes of his standard stump-speech, decrying “our standing in the world” and worrying about “the soul of this country.” It’s the kind of stale rhetoric guaranteed not to offend billionaires.

And unlikely to inspire many voters.

Lesson #1 from the 2016 catastrophe: In a time of anxiety, anger and rampant economic inequality, the candidate of status quo corporatism can be defeated by one spouting anti-elite populism, even a con artist like Trump.

Lesson #2: Without bold campaign proposals aimed at unrigging “the rigged economy,” a Democratic candidate will lose white working-class voters – and, more importantly, will fail to energize the base: voters of color and youth.  For proof, check out Clinton’s low voter-turnout in cities like Detroit and Milwaukee, and the number of young voters who stayed home or went third-party.

It’s no surprise that Neil Bluhm, one of Biden’s billionaire supporters, fears Warren and Sanders. They are the two candidates in the race with the most low-dollar donors and most energized activists, with crowds rallying behind their candidates’ specific plans to address inequality, college affordability, debt, healthcare and climate . . . with programs paid for by increasing taxes on the wealthy.

Higher taxes on billionaires may mean fewer Lichtenstein paintings in Mr. Bluhm’s luxury condo.

As a throwback to the Clintonite 1990s, Biden says he feels the pain of victims but won’t name many villains. That approach no longer works – and actually plays into the hands of demagogues like Trump.

So do remarks like the one Biden made to the Brookings Institution last year: “I love Bernie, but I’m not Bernie Sanders. I don’t think 500 billionaires are the reason why we’re in trouble. . . The folks at the top aren’t bad guys.”

Let me be clear: Despite current polls showing Biden, Warren and Sanders each beating Trump in hypothetical match-ups, I can’t say for certain that the progressive populism of Warren or Sanders would defeat Trump in 2020.

But I’m convinced that either Warren or Sanders would fare better against Trump than a candidate like Biden, who is easily tied to moneyed elites and a blatantly unfair status quo. We’ve seen that movie before and it ended in the 2016 disaster.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Jeff Cohen

Jeff Cohen was director of the Park Center for Independent Media at Ithaca College and cofounder of the online activism group RootsAction.org.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
September 25, 2019
Jeff Cohen
Will Biden Be a Rerun of 2016 Tragedy?
Jeffrey Sommers
Robin Vos Punches Wisconsin Students and Teachers in the Face. Asks, how they got a Black Eye?
Elliot Sperber
Sick Cicada Ada’s Dream
September 24, 2019
Patrick Cockburn
The Drone Strikes on the Saudi Oil Facilities Have Changed Global Warfare
Melvin Goodman
The Central Role of the Whistleblower
Marshall Auerback
Trump May Get Much of the World’s Manufacturing Out of China, But It Won’t Be Coming Back to the U.S.
Kenneth Surin
The Labour Party Annual Conference
John Feffer
The Collapse of the East Asian Order
Thomas Klikauer
Propaganda and Politics in the USA, UK and Australia
Jonah Raskin
Into the Marijuana Future: A Day On a Mendocino Pot Farm
Robert Fisk
As Netanyahu’s Power in the Middle East Wanes, Trump Has to Find His Own Way to Deal with Iran
Martin Billheimer
To Vanish Jack the Ripper
Roger Harris
On the Road to Damascus: International Conference in Syria on Sanctions and Its Blowback
Binoy Kampmark
Extinction Rebellion: Leaving it to the Students
Chandra Muzaffar
Iran: Neither Military Action Nor Economic Sanctions
Thomas Knapp
E-Cigarettes: Media Bury the Lede, We Get to Bury the Bodies
Ted Rall
Left, Center and Right: We’re All in Denial About Climate Change
September 23, 2019
Kshama Sawant
Amazon vs. the Socialists in Seattle
Jason Hirthler
American Iago: On Washington’s Character Assassins
Craig Collins
Naomi Klein, Autism and Climate Activism
Michael Welton
The Serpent of Their Agonies
Binoy Kampmark
Strong Men in Europe: Tony Abbott Visits Hungary
Amitai Ben-Abba
And in Those Days There was No King in Israhell
Phil Rockstroh
A Careless Bully at the KFC at the End of Empire
Emiliana Cruz
Commemorating Tomás Cruz
Julian Vigo
Legacy College Admissions Are a Testament to What is Legacy Culture
Manuel García, Jr.
See “Official Secrets”
Dave Lindorff
Faux ‘Working Man’s’ Candidate Biden Looking Like a Loser after Philly AFL-CIO Presidential Summit
Tracey Aikman
President Trump, I’m One of the Workers You Lied To
B. R. Gowani
How news media should handle Trump’s lies
Weekend Edition
September 20, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Ismael Hossein-Zadeh
Unipolar Governance of the Multipolar World
Rob Urie
Strike for the Environment, Strike for Social Justice, Strike!
Miguel Gutierrez
El Desmadre: The Colonial Roots of Anti-Mexican Violence
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Pompeo and Circumstance
Andrew Levine
Why Democrats Really Should Not All Get Along But Sometimes Must Anyway
Louis Proyect
A Rebellion for the Wild West
T.J. Coles
A Taste of Their Own Medicine: the Politicians Who Robbed Iranians and Libyans Fear the Same for Brexit Britain
H. Bruce Franklin
How We Launched Our Forever War in the Middle East
Lee Hall
Mayor Obedience Training, From the Pet Products Industry
Louis Yako
Working in America: Paychecks for Silence
Michael D. Yates
Radical Education
Jonathan Cook
Israelis Have Shown Netanyahu the Door. Can He Inflict More Damage Before He Exits?
Valerie Reynoso
The Rising Monopoly of Monsanto-Bayer
John Steppling
American Psychopathy
Ralph Nader
25 Ways the Canadian Health Care System is Better than Obamacare for the 2020 Elections
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail