Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
September 19, 2019

Memo to Trump: Water Runs Downhill

by

Steigerwald Creek, Columbia Gorge. Photo: Jeffrey St. Clair.

It seems a sure bet that if someone told Donald Trump water runs downhill he would immediately claim it was “fake news” since, after all, when he turns on the gold taps in his Fifth Avenue penthouse atop Trump Tower, water comes gushing out. And you know, it’s a long ways up — 58 stories, although he claims it has 68 — so how does it get up there if water runs downhill? But for the rest of us who live in the real world, water definitely runs downhill. Which is why the latest move by Trump’s corrupt administration to scrap the Obama-era “Waters of the United States” rule last week should concern anyone who lives downstream — which is basically everyone.

The waters of the United States rule is appurtenant to the Clean Water Act, a foundational law passed during the Nixon administration in 1972 to combat the unregulated pollution of rivers and lakes. Given that a number of rivers actually caught fire due to flammable pollutants on the surface, the law’s intent to “restore and maintain the chemical, physical, and biological integrity of the nation’s waters” makes great sense.

But that’s not the way Trump sees it. Trump sees it as his holy mission to overturn, gut, scrap and nullify anything and everything done during the Obama administration, including the Waters of the U.S. rule, which he called “destructive and horrible.”

Now one might credibly wonder how the Environmental Protection Agency’s rule that’s trying to protect the nation’s water quality could be deemed “destructive and horrible” in anyone’s definition. Moreover, it has long been established that it is far easier, cheaper and safer for society to keep pollutants out of the water in the first place instead of trying to remove them through extremely costly water treatment plants after the fact.

But apparently the self-described “very stable genius” in the Oval Office doesn’t see it that way, so he instructed Andrew Wheeler, the former coal industry lobbyist turned Environmental Protection Agency administrator, to get rid of the rule and roll regulation back to the 1986 standards. Given the environmental crisis now engulfing the planet, it really doesn’t make much sense to go backwards 33 years in regulating pollution of the nation’s water supply. Then again, Wheeler, like Trump, is a climate change denier who criticizes regulation of greenhouse gases and stumped for subsidies to keep dirty, coal-fired power plants running.

One of the issues most targeted by these despoilers is that the rule included protection for wetlands and intermittent waters. Anyone with a marginal understanding of science knows that wetlands perform an incredibly important function as natural filters to remove pollutants. Some plants, such as duckweed, are very efficient at pulling heavy metals from water, leaving it much cleaner to recharge groundwater or flow downhill as surface water. And it all comes courtesy of good old Mother Nature for free.

But as noted in the Washington Post: “Americans drained about half of the 220 million acres of wetlands in the contiguous United States between the 1780s and 1980s, most of it to expand farmland.” And there’s the rub. Despite centuries of destroying wetlands and their abundant wildlife and vital water-cleaning function, apparently those in the White House “swamp” didn’t learn a thing and want to continue the destruction.

Trump’s latest environmental travesty will not take place without facing ever-increasing court challenges. We can all hope, for the benefit of present and future generations, that those challenges succeed. Although Trump doesn’t grasp it, water does run downhill — and all of us live downstream.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:George Ochenski

George Ochenski is a columnist for the Missoulian, where this essay originally appeared.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
September 19, 2019
Richard Falk
Burning Amazonia, Denying Climate Change, Devastating Syria, Starving Yemen, and Ignoring Kashmir
Charles Pierson
With Enemies Like These, Trump Doesn’t Need Friends
Lawrence Davidson
The Sorry State of the Nobel Peace Prize
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Scourge in the White House
Urvashi Sarkar
“Not a Blade of Grass Grew:” Living on the Edge of the Climate Crisis in the Sandarbans of West Bengal.
Thomas Knapp
Trump and Netanyahu: “Mutual Defense” or Just Mutual Political Back-Scratching?
Dean Baker
Is There Any Lesser Authority Than Alan Greenspan?
Gary Leupp
Warren’s Ethnic Issue Should Not Go Away
George Ochenski
Memo to Trump: Water Runs Downhill
Jeff Cohen
What George Carlin Taught Us about Media Propaganda by Omission
Stephen Martin
The Perspicacity of Mcluhan and Panopticonic Plans of the MIC
September 18, 2019
Kenneth Surin
An Excellent Study Of The Manufactured Labour “Antisemitism Crisis”
Patrick Cockburn
The Saudi Crown Prince Plans to Make Us Forget About the Murder of Jamal Khashoggi Before the US Election
W. T. Whitney
Political Struggle and Fixing Cuba’s Economy
Ron Jacobs
Support the Climate Strike, Not a Military Strike
John Kendall Hawkins
Slouching Toward “Bethlehem”
Ted Rall
Once Again in Afghanistan, the U.S. Proves It Can’t Be Trusted
William Astore
The Ultra-Costly, Underwhelming F-35 Fighter
Dave Lindorff
Why on Earth Would the US Go to War with Iran over an Attack on Saudi Oil Refineries?
Binoy Kampmark
Doctored Admissions: the University Admissions Scandal as a Global Problem
Jeremy Corbyn
Creating a Society of Hope and Inclusion: Speech to the TUC
Zhivko Illeieff
Why You Should Care About #ShutDownDC and the Global Climate Strike  
Catherine Tumber
Land Without Bread: the Green New Deal Forsakes America’s Countryside
Liam Kennedy
Boris Johnson: Elitist Defender of Britain’s Big Banks
September 17, 2019
Mario Barrera
The Southern Strategy and Donald Trump
Robert Jensen
The Danger of Inspiration in a Time of Ecological Crisis
Dean Baker
Health Care: Premiums and Taxes
Dave Lindorff
Recalling the Hundreds of Thousands of Civilian Victims of America’s Endless ‘War on Terror’
Binoy Kampmark
Oiling for War: The Houthi Attack on Abqaiq
Susie Day
You Say You Want a Revolution: a Prison Letter to Yoko Ono
Rich Gibson
Seize Solidarity House
Laura Flanders
From Voice of America to NPR: New CEO Lansing’s Glass House
Don Fitz
What is Energy Denial?
Dan Bacher
Governor Newsom Says He Will Veto Bill Blocking Trump Rollback of Endangered Fish Species Protections
Thomas Knapp
Election 2020: Time to Stop Pretending and Start Over
W. Alejandro Sanchez
Inside the Syrian Peace Talks
Elliot Sperber
Mickey Mouse Networks
September 16, 2019
Sam Husseini
Biden Taking Iraq Lies to the Max
Paul Street
Joe Biden’s Answer to Slavery’s Legacy: Phonographs for the Poor
Paul Atwood
Why Mattis is No Hero
Jonathan Cook
Brexit Reveals Jeremy Corbyn to be the True Moderate
Jeff Mackler
Trump, Trade and China
Robert Hunziker
Fukushima’s Radioactive Water Crisis
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Democrats and the Climate Crisis
Michael Doliner
Hot Stuff on the Afghan Peace Deal Snafu
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail