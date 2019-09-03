Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
September 3, 2019

Revolution or Death 

by

Revolution or Death 

Apropos Atropos
Who, with her sisters,
Determined existence
According to myth
Even Zeus was constrained
By Atropos, Clotho,
and Lachesis —
Pegasus, Eddie Pus,
All of us, they say
By the Fates,
You know…

Though the Romans called her
Morta — Death —
Atropos means the negation of Tropos

No turning — so, no revolution
id est:
Revolution or death

As we’ve known all along
As Siberia melts
And the Amazon burns —
And the world doesn’t turn
So much as it’s thrown

Though, as history’s shown,
So often,
it does

More articles by:Elliot Sperber

Elliot Sperber is a writer, attorney, and adjunct professor. He lives in New York City and can be reached at elliot.sperber@gmail.com and on twitter @elliot_sperber

