Revolution or Death
Apropos Atropos
Who, with her sisters,
Determined existence
According to myth
Even Zeus was constrained
By Atropos, Clotho,
and Lachesis —
Pegasus, Eddie Pus,
All of us, they say
By the Fates,
You know…
Though the Romans called her
Morta — Death —
Atropos means the negation of Tropos
No turning — so, no revolution
id est:
Revolution or death
As we’ve known all along
As Siberia melts
And the Amazon burns —
And the world doesn’t turn
So much as it’s thrown
Though, as history’s shown,
So often,
it does