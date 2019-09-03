by

Revolution or Death

Apropos Atropos

Who, with her sisters,

Determined existence

According to myth

Even Zeus was constrained

By Atropos, Clotho,

and Lachesis —

Pegasus, Eddie Pus,

All of us, they say

By the Fates,

You know…

Though the Romans called her

Morta — Death —

Atropos means the negation of Tropos

No turning — so, no revolution

id est:

Revolution or death

As we’ve known all along

As Siberia melts

And the Amazon burns —

And the world doesn’t turn

So much as it’s thrown

Though, as history’s shown,

So often,

it does