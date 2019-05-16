Fearless Muckraking
May 16, 2019
Porch (Live) – MTV Unplugged – Pearl Jam
CP Editor
May 16, 2019
Dave Lindorff
What 50 Countries are Backing Guaidó? Who Knows? Who Cares? If the Media Say It Enough It Must Be True
Jack Rasmus
China-US Trade War: Hiatus or Busted Deal?
John Feffer
Bolton in Wonderland
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Timidity and Palliatives While the Planet Burns
Robert Fisk
Iran’s Man in Iraq: “America is Not the Old America. It is Weaker Than Ever.”
Ben Dangl
The Five Hundred Year Rebellion: Indigenous Movements and the Decolonization of History in Bolivia
Susan Babbitt
Cuba’s Earthy Traditions and Jean Vanier
Karen J. Greenberg
Redacting Democracy
Jesse Jackson
The Dream in Retreat: Brown vs. Board of Education, 65 Years Later
Dan Bacher
Trump Wants to Open Public Lands to Oil Drilling in California
Binoy Kampmark
Maximum Pressure in the Strait of Hormuz
Mel Gurtov
Baiting Iran
Dean Baker
“Heady Stuff:” The Wall Street, Inflation and the CPI
George Wuerthner
The Wilderness Compromisers
May 15, 2019
Kenneth Surin
Israel/America or Netanyahu/Trump?
Patrick Cockburn
Europe is Powerless in Growing Conflict Between the US and Iran
W. T. Whitney
A Criminal Affair: United States Imposes War on the Venezuelan People
John Laforge
Is Emergency Evacuation from Seabrook Reactor Even Possible? Public Hearings Demanded
John Feffer
The Threat of Political Climate Change
Manuel E. Yepe
How Billionaires Define Socialism
Ramzy Baroud
Israel’s Common Denominator: Why Israel Will Continue to Bomb Gaza
Manuel García, Jr.
Too Many People, or Too Much Greed?
Sam Gordon
Unionists Defrock Ulster
George Wuerthner
The Resilient Forests Act: a Trojan Horse to Accelerate Logging on Public Lands
Mike Ferner
The Third Battle for Lake Erie
Sufyan Bin Uzayr
Tashkent, Uzbekistan: The City with 2200+ Years of Written History
George Ochenski
Getting Mauled by a Monopoly Utility
Binoy Kampmark
Cleaning Out the Anti-China Nutters
Thomas Knapp
Trump’s “Trade War” is a War on You
May 14, 2019
Richard E. Rubenstein
Who is Our “Adversary”? A Question of Language
Patrick Cockburn
The Mysterious “Sabotage” of Saudi Oil Tankers: a Dangerous Moment in Trump’s Escalating Conflict With Iran
Robert Hunziker
Venezuelan Communes Protect the State
Michael Welton
Haunted House: the Legacy of Residential Schools for Aboriginal Children
David Macaray
6 Reasons Why the Labor Movement May Be Doomed
Thomas Klikauer
Ecocidal Populism
Mira Oklobdzija
The New Kid on the Nationalist Block: Thierry Baudet
Georgina Downs
Neurotoxic Organophosphate Chemicals in Your Mobile, Tablet, Laptop, Sofa, and Even Bed!
Binoy Kampmark
Social Media Footprints and Electioneering in Australia
Colin Todhunter
Illegal Bt Brinjal In India: A Call To Initiate Criminal Proceedings Against Regulators And Corporations
Dean Baker
Will Higher Pay for Uber Drivers Increase Productivity Growth?
May 13, 2019
Conn Hallinan
The Meaning of the Socialist Victory in Spain
Daniel Kovalik
US Press Reaches All-Time Low on Venezuela Coverage
Richard M. Lerner
Are the Democrats Channeling Neville Chamberlain…or George Santayana?
Yoav Litvin
Uncle Ben Shapiro, and Me
David Swanson
Why Are These Facts So Stubbornly Forbidden?
