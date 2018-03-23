Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
March 23, 2018

The Bone Spur in Chief

by

Photo by Kristoffer Trolle | CC BY 2.0

To see the Bone Spur in Chief salivating over the billions of dollars ($12.5 billion: “Trump touts weapons deals with Saudi Arabia as peace groups accuse US of fueling kingdom’s war on Yemen,” Independent, March 20, 2018) of lethal military hardware sales to Saudi Arabia is almost more than a reasonable man or woman can bear. And if the salivating wasn’t enough, the Incoherent in Chief couldn’t even get full sentences out of his mouth to express his admiration of the reprehensible government (in the person of Crown Prince Bin Salman) of Saudi Arabia. As readers are well aware, Saudi Arabia was a faux creation of the British for reasons of oil and power.

Reading Amnesty International’s 2017/2018 human rights report on Saudi Arabia is like a trip through Wonderland, with the cry of “off with their heads” being something more than the stuff of fiction. The Saudis have been beating up the people of Yemen in ways that defy description. Saudi Arabia makes a joke of the Geneva Conventions and the UN Charter, but so do the U.S. and Israel. That we’re living in a world that allows for a mass outbreak of cholera to go unchecked in Yemen tells much about the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. The Saudi government kills innocent children and other civilians for sport. But back to human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia. Women may be allowed to drive cars this coming June (Imagine this great expression of rights for women going into effect?), but a woman still can’t move around that nation freely without a male escort: Amazing! And those who buck the government are likely to end up in jail with lengthy sentences, or be executed after show trials. Going on the Internet and criticizing the Saudi bastion of democracy will get a blogger a lengthy prison term. Our allies always do us proud!

Saudi Arabia is a key player in any planned war with Iran that would assist the U.S. and make the racists in the Israeli government jump for joy. And the unending chaos in Syria that takes Israel’s attention off of the Golan Heights for a time can only be a boon for the latter.  This is all great stuff for the tyrants of the Middle East.

There was a time when those who felt that resistance in any way to the Vietnam War ought not to be criticized. We had all been through this with the chicken hawks who planned the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, including George W. Bush, Donald Rumsfeld, and Dick Cheney. But enough is enough! Now the bellicose Trump is so out of control that the likelihood of him doing something truly awful with U.S. military power (of course, that has been going on for sometime anyway) is not a pipe dream for the right any longer. The idiotic map (“Trump Boasts of Killer Arms Sales in Meeting with Saudi Dictator, Using Cartoonish Charts,” Real News Network, March 20, 2018) of planned arms sales to Saudi Arabia that he displayed at the White House meeting with Bin Salman was almost laughable had it not been for its lethal intent. Elementary school social science projects are usually of higher quality. The horror that we got because of ignorance and hate and neoliberalism in November/January 2016/2017, may get all of us in the end. It certainly will get lots of innocent people in other places in the world.

Meanwhile, a neighbor described Texas bomber, Mark Anthony Conditt, as a “very normal kid”  (“Conditt used ‘exotic’ batteries in explosives, sources say,” NBC News, March 21, 2018).

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Howard Lisnoff

Howard Lisnoff is a freelance writer. He is the author of Against the Wall: Memoir of a Vietnam-Era War Resister (2017).

Weekend Edition
March 23, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Howard Lisnoff
The Bone Spur in Chief
Brian Cloughley
Hitler and the Poisoning of the British Public
Brett Wilkins
Trump Touts $12.5B Saudi Arms Sale as US Support for Yemen War Literally Fuels Atrocities
Barbara Nimri Aziz
Iraqi Landscapes: the Path of Martyrs
Brian Saady
The War On Drugs Is Far Deadlier Than Most People Realize
Stephen Cooper
Battling the Death Penalty With James Baldwin
CJ Hopkins
Then They Came for the Globalists
Philip Doe
In Colorado, See How They Run After the Fracking Dollars
Ali Mohsin
A Disheartening Week for American Death Penalty Opponents
Binoy Kampmark
John Brennan’s Trump Problem
Nate Terani
Donald Trump’s America: Already Hell Enough for This Muslim-American
Steve Early
From Jackson to Richmond: Radical Mayors Leave Their Mark
Jill Richardson
To Believe in Science, You Have to Know How It’s Done
Ralph Nader
Ten Million Americans Could Bring H.R. 676 into Reality Land—Relief for Anxiety, Dread and Fear
Sam Pizzigati
Billionaires Won’t Save the World, Just Look at Elon Musk
Sergio Avila
Don’t Make the Border a Wasteland
Daryan Rezazad
Denial of Climate Change is Not the Problem
Ron Jacobs
Flashing for the Refugees on the Unarmed Road of Flight
Missy Comley Beattie
The Age of Absurdities and Atrocities
George Wuerthner
Isle Royale: Manage for Wilderness Not Wolves
George Payne
Pompeo Should Call the Dogs Off of WikiLeaks
Russell Mokhiber
Study Finds Single Payer Viable in 2018 Elections
Franklin Lamb
Despite Claims, Israel-Hezbollah War is Unlikely
JOSEPH SCALIA III - PAUL RICHARDS - CASS CHINSKE - et al
Montana Wilderness Association Dishonors Its Past
Elizabeth “Liz” Hawkins, RN
Nurses Are Calling #TimesUp on Domestic Abuse
Robert Koehler
Normalizing Violence
Paul Buhle
A Caribbean Giant Passes: Wilson Harris, RIP
Mel Gurtov
A Blank Check for Repression? A Saudi Leader Visits Washington
Seth Sandronsky
Hoop schemes: Sacramento’s corporate bid for an NBA All-Star Game
Louis Proyect
The French Malaise, Now and Then
David Yearsley
Bach and the Erotics of Spring
March 22, 2018
Conn Hallinan
Italy, Germany and the EU’s Future
David Rosen
The Further Adventures of the President and the Porn Star
Gary Leupp
Trump, the Crown Prince and the Whole Ugly Big Picture
The Hudson Report
Modern-Day Debtors’ Prisons and Debt in Antiquity
Steve Martinot
The Properties of Property
Binoy Kampmark
Facebook, Cambridge Analytica and Surveillance Capitalism
Jeff Berg
Russian to Judgment
Gregory Barrett
POSSESSED! Europe’s American Demon Must Be Exorcised
Robby Sherwin
What Do We Do About Facebook?
Sam Husseini
Trump Spokesperson Commemorates Invading Iraq by Claiming U.S. Doesn’t Dictate to Other Countries; State Dept. Defends Invasion
Rob Okun
Students: Time is Ripe to Add Gender to Gun Debate
Michael Barker
Tory Profiteering in Russia and Putin’s Debt of Gratitude
March 21, 2018
Paul Street
Time is Running Out: Who Will Protect Our Wrecked Democracy from the American Oligarchy?
Mel Goodman
The Great Myth of the So-Called “Adults in the Room”
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU