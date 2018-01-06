Fearless Muckraking
January 6, 2018
Charles Bukowski on Being Alone
Weekend Edition
January 05, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair - Joshua Frank
Ghosts in the Propaganda Machine
Andrew Levine
In Search of Trump’s Ideology
Paul Street
“An Idiot Surrounded by Clowns”: Why Trump (Still) Sits in the White House
Mike Whitney
Will Trump Use “Human Rights” to Kill the Iran Nukes Deal?
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
James Risen, the New York Times and the Sliming of Wen Ho Lee
Sonya Salamon – Katherine MacTavish
The Truth About “Trailer Trash”
Russell Rickford
Tears and Struggle: From Erica Garner to Ahed Tamimi
Louis Proyect
How the System Got Trumped: Cambridge Analytica’s Electoral Psyops Campaign
Richard Moser
How Progressives Can Compete for Major Office: A Class Analysis of Political Paralysis
Howard Lisnoff
The Immoral Misuse of Psychology in Support of Empire
Pete Dolack
Tax Cuts as a Route to Cutting Social Security
Thomas Knapp
Fire and Fury: A Tale of Two Trump Lawsuits
Ellen Brown
Student Debt Slavery: Time to Level the Playing Field
Harvey Wasserman
Power, Race and Money: Why Jeff Sessions Loves Pot Prohibition
Dave Lindorff
No More Worshiping of the Military
Daryan Rezazad
Time to Wake Up: Viewing the Protests From Inside Iran
Seth Sandronsky
Mining History Written in Blood
Walter Clemens
Trump and Faust: What They Destroy
Ramzy Baroud
Israel Step Closer to Making Jerusalem Jewish-Only City
Boris Kagarlitsky
Trump and the Contradictions of Capitalism
Geoff Dutton
The Net’s Good Old Boys: If Only We Knew Then
Roger Harris
The Real Problem With US Elections Isn’t Russia
Patrick Cockburn
What’s Driving Iran’s Protests?
Kathleen Wallace
Don’t Take That Left Turn!
Franklin Lamb
What’s Behind the ‘Disappearance’ Of 420,000 Palestinians in Lebanon?
Martha Rosenberg
Cruelty and Suffering Billed as “Religion”
Binoy Kampmark
Gangs, Race and Melbourne
Tom Engelhardt
Mapping a World From Hell: 76 Countries are Now Involved in Washington’s War on Terror
Steve Horn
Mexico’s Standing Rock?
REZA FIYOUZAT
Iran and the Left: a Dissenting View
Ralph Nader
Corporate Coercion and the Drive to Eliminate Buying with Cash
Ron Jacobs
All You Fascists Bound to Lose
Robert Koehler
The Button, the Wall and the Myth of Nations
Chad Nelson
The Real Father of the Animal Liberation Movement
Cesar Chelala
Besa: Creating a Culture of Peace
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Hey White People: We’ve Got to Stop Claiming We’re Not Racist
Susie Day
Kettling Free Speech (or Why Unicorn Riot Has It All Over the NYT)
Kim Nicolini
Surf N Turf: Love and Acceptance in Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water”
Michael Dickinson
Backwards into the Future
David Yearsley
Farinelli on the Great White Way
January 04, 2018
Charles Pierson
Show Me Something New in Trump’s Foreign Policy
Geoff Dutton
The Net’s Good Old Boys: Hacking the Arpanet
Vijay Prashad
The Economics Driving Iran’s Protests: Why Trump and Bibi Are Not In Charge
Norman Solomon
Social Media Madness: the Russia Canard
Andrew Moss
Truth-Telling in Immigration
