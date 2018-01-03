Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
January 3, 2018

You Want an Infowar, Fine

by

by

OK, I’m just a peace guy. I am not an Alex “no-conspiracy-too-nutty-for-me” Jones (like Trump is, for godsakes). In fact, when I edited The PeaceWorker for a few years, there were sincere attempts to have me fired for refusing to print the Dick-Cheney-did-it 9.11.01 conspiracy theories. I wanted some red meat–well, as a vegetarian, I guess I wanted some seared tofu–on my plate. Never got it. (Yes, I see the eager hands go up, I’m just saying there were no real journalists who had significant evidence published and those of us who have been activists for a few decades know from burnt finger regret not to make half-baked claims because they will damage one’s credibility.)

I also never claimed that Paul Wellstone was assassinated by the same CheneyRumsfeldBush cabal, despite enormous circumstantial evidence, including how amazingly handy it was for that flock of vultures right at that time. There were just too few real pieces of evidence.

So I am not much of a conspiracy guy (which, to real hardcore tinfoiler devotees, seals my fate and positively makes me a part of the conspiracy. I am aware.).

Now, however, I do subscribe to the notion that Russia interfered with the US election on Trump’s behalf. It passes all of my sniff tests. It does not move the BS needle on my Truthometer. Putin put Trump in office. All the meetings, the indictments, the lies from Trump and his family and so much more are overwhelming. It’s Mueller Time, as they say.

Yes, Hillary conspired, unwittingly, with her own iniquitous collusion to bump off Bernie and with her bloodstained foreign policy record. Like so many, I voted for her as a purely defensive and highly emetic act.

As expected, Trump is drastically worse in virtually every way, from health care-as-privilege domestic to oinker-in-the-China-shop foreign policy. A rhinoceros has more sensitivity and finesse. A salad roll has thicker skin.

The notion that Vladimir Putin interfered massively in our election is hardly out of character for that autocratic murderous charlatan and anyone who denies this is sadly sliding into his useful idiot bin. God, he has collected many.

Does understanding that Putin has hijacked the White House make us more likely to go to nuclear war?

Oh for Pete’s sake! Wake up, lefties. Smell the sovereignty–Trump gave it away and we need it back. Putin is hardly going to press the End-Life-On-Earth button because he has been busted for effing up our election. Name the meddlesome crime of collaboration with foreign election tampering and impeach this imposter, this embarrassment, this pimple on the hindparts of democracy. Putin will just watch Trump implode, laugh, and say it was a good tryski. We won’t go down in thermonuclear omnicide (well, we might, but not due to this), but failure to see this external interference is a failure to hitch it up to our work to take back our democracy (yes, again, I see the hands shoot up to remind us that the US has done worse than merely interfere with democracy elsewhere–it has overturned it in places like Iran, Guatemala, Congo, Chile and so forth, but that is part of the point, friends).

Do not doubt that our democracy is hovering in the balance. It needs you or it is through. In my nearly 70 years on this amazing Earth I have never witnessed a more dire, urgent, immediate threat to what we are rightly enculturated to love, the freedom of the USA, even with all its warts, its flaws, nefarious chapters, its lack of perfection.

I’m the first to resist our national terrible policy and I have the arrest record to prove it, but this is still my country and yours too, and we have a greedhead fake president who took foreign help to steal the highest office in our land. It is time to act. Impeach. And keep impeaching until we get an executive branch that hasn’t sold out democracy.
To paraphrase and tweak Malcolm X, we need to fix this “by any [nonviolent] means at our command,” and to note the quotable Winston Churchill, democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others. I dare you to try to find another sentence quoting those two together, but this is a real emergency! Saddle up, Americans.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Tom H. Hastings

Tom H. Hastings is core faculty in the Conflict Resolution Department at Portland State University and founding director of PeaceVoice

January 03, 2018
Gregory Elich
The WannaCry Cyberattack: What the Evidence Says and Why the Trump Administration Blames North Korea  
Kenneth Good
Rapist Killer Police in Kenya, and Appalling Rape in South Africa
John Wight
Britain’s Dirty War in Ireland, Revisited
Gregory Wilpert – Michael Hudson
2017: A Banner Year for Corporate Mergers, Which Further Deepens Inequality 
George Ochenski
2018: When Greed Meets Need
Andrew Moss
Truth-Telling in Immigration
Will Lavin
From Swamp to Cesspool
Jesse Jackson
Rekindling the Emancipation Proclamation
Michael Doliner
Creepology
Tom H. Hastings
You Want an Infowar, Fine
Ken Hannaford-Ricardi
Welcome to Kabul
David Welsh
Hondurans Rally to Denounce Electoral Coup
January 02, 2018
John Davis
Afterburn
Jon Rynn
More Power to the Workers: The Political Economy of Seymour Melman
Gary Leupp
Trump’s Jerusalem Decision and Ongoing U.S. Decline
Thomas Klikauer
Austrofascism 2018
Lawrence Davidson
Seven Forbidden Words: On the Uses of Censorship
Binoy Kampmark
Trump Versus the FBI
Lawrence Wittner
The “Merchants of Death” Survive and Prosper
Ali Mohsin
Pakistan: Teachers and Farmers Protests Brutally Crushed in Sindh
Kim C. Domenico
Fallen Pan, Furious Women, and the Failure of Soulless Feminism
January 01, 2018
Patrick Cockburn
Are the Wars in Syria and Iraq Finally Coming to an End?
Andrew Levine
A Principle to Organize Around this Trumpian Winter: Plunder the Pentagon and Leave “Entitlements” Alone
Joseph Grosso
Rage Against the Machine: A War vs. Consensus
Uri Avnery
The Man Who Jumped
Robert Hunziker
The Unsung Epidemic
George Payne
Guantanamo Remains a Global Symbol of Injustice
Kathy Kelly
Yemen: Remaining Peaceful Was Their Choice
Dean Baker
Dumb and Dumber: Trump on Amazon and the Postal Service
Susan Babbitt
Ana Belén Montes at Year’s End
Raouf Halaby
Let’s Put the Trumped, Bannon-ized, Weinstein-ized Year Behind Us
Weekend Edition
December 29, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Stanley L. Cohen
Parallel Worlds: Gaza and Israel
Virginia Tilley
The New Hysteria on Kremlin Trolls
Paul Street
Against Identitarian and Generational Divide and Rule
David Rosen
What Happened to the 40-Hour Workweek?
Jeffrey St. Clair
Alice Doesn’t Live There Anymore: a Wake Up Call
Roger Harris
Lamenting Venezuela’s “Humanitarian Crisis” While Blocking Its Resolution
Joshua Cho
The World’s Real Nuclear Menace Isn’t North Korea
Chuck Collins
Help for Struggling Millionaires is on the Way
Nick Pemberton
Is Domestic Violence the Next Step for #MeToo?
Vijay Prashad
Notes From Europe’s African Border
Clark T. Scott
A Future Free For All
John McMurtry
Life Grounding Marx 150 Years After Capital
Louis Yako
2018 Won’t be New or Happy, Either!
Ishmael Reed
Who’s Hollering “Hi -Tech Lynching” Now?
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU