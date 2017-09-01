Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
September 1, 2017

Harvey: Another Storm of the Century

by

by

Photo by NASA Goddard Space Flight Center | CC BY 2.0

You tell me over and over and over again, my friend,
Ah, you don’t believe we’re on the eve of destruction.

The Eve of Destruction, Barry McGuire

If you’re living anywhere along the Gulf Coast, you must be tired of hearing that this is the storm of the century.  If you’re living in the city of Houston, you might recall Tropical Storm Allison in 2001 or Hurricane Rita on the heels of Katrina in 2005.  Rita was the “most intense tropical storm ever observed in the Gulf of Mexico.”  It took one hundred and twenty lives and cost an estimated twelve billion in damage.  Of course that pales in comparison to Katrina, which took well over a thousand lives and cost over one hundred billion. [1]

I refuse to reenter the debate on whether you can blame global climate change for any specific climate catastrophe.  If you’re in the path of the storm or know someone who is, the game is over.  You can no longer deny the overwhelming truth without inviting a diagnosis of schizophrenia.

It is bitterly ironic that those who reside in the victim zone are most likely to deny the realities of global warming.  Of course, the rich and powerful from Florida to Corpus Christi will always escape the danger posed by hurricanes, tropical storms and floods.  Their homes are built on higher grounds and they can afford to evacuate at a moment’s notice.  The poor and working class find housing where they can – inevitably in flood zones – and simply cannot afford to get out of harm’s way.

Katrina was an opportunity for the moneyed class to reconstitute their city, to rid themselves of tens of thousands of poor black folk with their substandard housing, and bring in gentrification.  A lot of money was made on the backs of the poor who lost their homes and their places in the city of jazz.

What will happen in Houston?

Hurricane Katrina uncovered a slew of dirty little secrets.  The most damning was this:  The Army Corps of Engineers knew the levees would fail – if not from Katrina, then some other storm.  The work of shoring up the levees was neglected and substandard.  Katrina was a catastrophe waiting to happen.   The people in the lower ninth ward and other low-lying areas slammed by a twenty-foot wall of water would lose their lives, their homes and their roots.  The insurance companies would not cover even those who bought substandard policies.  The government would offer little assistance – pennies on the dollar – for a lifetime of hard work and accomplishment.

As the residents of the New Jersey shore would learn years later after Hurricane Sandy, government talks a good game while the cameras are still rolling but the money comes up short when it’s time to rebuild the lives of working people.

Of the hundreds of thousands who fled New Orleans, as many as half that number never made it home.  They were poor people and the city that gave them life and raised them from generation to generation could no longer afford them.  They were replaced with people who had more to offer – in terms of money and resources.  The color of New Orleans lightened.  Significantly more black people than white people were permanently displaced.

Ironically, the city that inherited more of Katrina’s diaspora was Houston, Texas, where they became trapped in a deadly cycle of poverty and tragedy.  A disproportionate number of the displaced from Katrina and Rita ended up in FEMA apartments in the high-crime neighborhoods of Houston’s southwest sector.  They suffered the Memorial Day floods in 2015 and the Tax Day floods in 2016.  Now this. [2,3]

In New Orleans, decades of industrialization and lack of planning destroyed the wetlands that protected the city.  In Houston, the dirty little secret that will come to light as this disaster unfolds in slow motion on the news station of your choice, is that the development on the prairies and wetlands surrounding the city have hastened the city’s demise.  Those wetlands and prairies used to soak up water – water that now flows through the city streets.

Much has been and will be said about the failure to call for a mass evacuation.  The truth is:  The state of Texas, the city of Houston and indeed the entire nation is not prepared for mass evacuations.  We don’t have the transportation infrastructure.  It would require a massive influx of expenditures with elevated mass transit from every major coastal city to inland evacuation centers stocked with warehouses of food, water, medicines, fuel, generators and shelters.  We are in fact not even willing to invest in our roads, tunnels, bridges and the dams that now stand between the current disaster in Houston and a tragedy of truly biblical proportions.  Those dams were built in the 1940s.

Our president has proposed cutting the budget of the Federal Emergency Management Agency by $600 million.  So much for emergency preparedness.  It won’t happen again.  Right.  It can’t happen again.  Right.  It’s fake news.  It’s a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese.  Right.  Unless you’re in the path of the storm.

Our president would rather invest more blood and treasure into the bottomless pit of war in Afghanistan than rebuild our own nation or prepare for the inevitable disasters to come.

Whatever happened to America first?

We don’t need a wall on the southern border.  We need flood walls on the Gulf of Mexico.  We don’t need money for endless wars across the globe.  We need money to mitigate the harm from global climate change.

1. Wikipedia:  Blake, Eric S; Landsea, Christopher W; Gibney, Ethan J.  National Hurricane Center (August 2011).  The Deadliest, Costliest and Most Intense United States Tropical Cyclones from 1851 to 2010 (And Other Frequently Requested Hurricane Facts).

2. “10 Years Later, There’s So Much We Don’t Know About Where Katrina Survivors Ended Up” by Laura Bliss.  Citylab, August 25, 2015.

3. “Houston Wasn’t Built for a Flood Like This” by Henry Grabar.  Slate, August 27, 2017.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Jack Random

Jack Random is the author of Jazzman Chronicles (Crow Dog Press) and Ghost Dance Insurrection (Dry Bones Press.)

CounterPunch Magazine


bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

Weekend Edition
September 01, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Jack Random
Harvey: Another Storm of the Century
Robert Fantina
Netanyahu: the International Answer to Chicken Little
Robert Fisk
How Did Anti-Assad Protests Turn to War in Syria?
Pete Dolack
Creating a Participatory System of Economic Democracy in Rojava
Andrew Stewart
The Liberal Lockdown in Academia: the Case of Fawzia Afzal-Khan
Michael Uhl
Ken Burns & Lynn Novick Do Vietnam: a Tale of Two Critics
Gunnar Westberg
Nuclear Weapons Cause Wars Even When Not Used
Ryan LaMothe
We Should Now Have a Separation of Capitalism and State
Lauren Regan
Trump’s Climate Bullies
Margaret Flowers
Sen. Sanders, We Cannot Begin From a Position of Compromise
CJ Hopkins
The United States of Manufactured Hysteria
David Rosen
Do Americans Have a Right to Sexual Pleasure?
Leonard Peltier
On Our Murdered Native Women
Gerry Brown
Lessons From the China-India Border Standoff
Joseph Natoli
The Politics of Narrative
Ralph Nader
Can the Politicians Heed the Lessons of Hurricane Harvey?
Steve Martinot
A Celebratory Note on Sunday’s People in Berkeley
Cesar Chelala
Afghanistan’s Dismal Health Situation
Steve Early
A Tale Of Many Cities: Potholes in the Road To Municipal Reform
Barbara MacLean
A Historical Alternative to Pink Pussy Cat Hats: Alexandra Kollontai as a Model for Socialist Feminism
Robert Koehler
The Man Who Stood Up to Armageddon
Binoy Kampmark
The Myth of the Liveable City
Ezra Kronfeld
Fostering a Culture of Learning: Why Fighting Anti-Intellectualism Strengthens Society
Sam Pizzigati
Teachers Shouldn’t Have to Panhandle for School Supplies
Ebony Slaughter-Johnson
Trump’s Disturbing Pardon of Joe Arpaio
Winslow Myers
Credibility Equals Annihilation
Rob Seimetz
Harvey’s “Green” Problem
Jill Richardson
How “Farm-to-Table” Jumped the Shark
Don Fitz
Missouri Green Party Convention Gets Weird
Yves Engler
On Canada’s Monuments and Lester Pearson
Charles R. Larson
Review: Gijs Van Hensbergen’s “The Sagrada Família”
August 31, 2017
John W. Whitehead
We’re Not in Mayberry Anymore: the Militarization of Domestic Police
Joshua Frank
Hurricane Harvey, Climate Change Denialists and the Wrath of the Right
Aidan O'Brien
Homage to Syria 
Mumia Abu-Jamal
Charlottesville and the Battles of History
Mark Weisbrot
Trump Sanctions on Venezuela Will Cause More Harm
David Macaray
A Classic Example of Shooting Oneself in the Foot
Russell Mokhiber
Politics Markets and Corporate Probation
Ramzy Baroud
The Terror Next Time: The Daesh Story Is Not Ending
Andrew King
Is Hurricane Harvey a Harbinger for America’s Future?
Michael J. Sainato
Trump and Tone-Deaf Elitism Knows No Bounds in Hurricane Harvey Response
Rev. Gilbert H. Caldwell
Think, Talk and Be Troubled by Racism
Margaret Flowers
To Sen. Sanders: We Cannot Begin From a Position of Compromise
Julia Stein
Attacking the Non-Violent Berkeley Movement in the 1960s
Howard Harrison
Making America White Again
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU