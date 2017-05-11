Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
May 11, 2017

Ready For My Closeup

by

by

All she needs is the turban and shades and it would be the reality TV version of “Sunset Boulevard.” Now that  Hillary is slowly reappearing now and then,  out there on the news show circuit,  she resembles  a defiant Norma Desmond . And  we are forced once again to bear witness to the absurdity  that is the Democratic party.

Like the betrayal  of Gloria Swanson wrought by the new technology of sound , as “talkies” condemned   the silent screen generation to a cruelly abrupt ending, the shock and  embarrassment for Hillary to actually lose to Donald Trump, must have been shattering. But the seasoned campaigner  apparently now feels “ ready for her close-up,  Mr.DeMille.”

In the classic film , Norma Desmond was the last word in arrogant delusion. Convinced that the “little people” still worshipped her  she embarks on this bizarre voyage of renewal, convinced  in her own reality that she was still  the Hollywood  star the public adored. In the film, night after night in her decaying Hollywood Hills mansion,  she stares at flickering images of herself passing through the plastic of celluloid, as  oblivious to yesterday and today as she is to the future.

The DNC and Hillary are equally delusional, and clearly expect the American public to embrace this delusion. Like Norma Desmond’s stubborn refusal to accept the natural process of aging, democratic leadership refuses to admit they lost to Donald Trump because he was shrewd enough to discuss issues- real issues -and not the litany of idiocy liberal democrats blather on with such annoying regularity and pretension- from gay marriage to racial politics, to transgender bathroom legislation.

No, the Russians, the FBI, and incomprehensible chatter about personal e-mails did not swing the election.  But that’s the ludicrous story they are sticking too, apparently to the bitter end. And the heck with not only Bernie Sanders, but any truly progressive platform.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:John Giarratana

CounterPunch Magazine

minimag-edit

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

May 11, 2017
John Giarratana
Ready For My Closeup
May 10, 2017
Joshua Frank
Hanford’s Nuclear Option
Thomas Hon Wing Polin
The Korea Crisis: Beyond the Smoke and Mirrors
Diana Block
No Sanctuary for Palestinian Scholarship
Binoy Kampmark
Chopping James Comey
James Rothenberg
Healthcare: What’s Missing?
Leo Chang
US Hegemony on Korean Peninsula Challenged
Aidan O'Brien
The Extremists Did Win in France
Michael J. Sainato
MSNBC, Joy Reid and the Myth of Compassionate Capitalism
David Macaray
More Bad News for Organized Labor?
Shamus Cooke
The Trump “Resistance” is Slipping Through Our Fingers
Vijay Prashad
Bollywood in the Arab World
Thomas Knapp
Congress Should Just Say No to Trump’s Afghanistan Surge
Daniel Warner
Macron, Sanders and Trump: Is the Party Over?
George Payne
Why Trump Really Won
Bertrand Renouvin
Our Europe on German Time
Jesse Jackson
Death by Tax Cuts: the Republican Health Care Plan
Jon Hochschartner
Animator Recalls Development of Conker’s Bad Fur Day
Nyla Ali Khan
Revisiting and Challenging Historical and Political Narratives
May 09, 2017
John Pilger
The Universal Lesson of East Timor
John Wight
French Elections: Macron’s Pyrrhic Victory
Michael Hudson
Somebody’s Going to Suffer: Greece’s New Austerity Measures
W. T. Whitney
Mothers and Children are Dying: We Need Health Care for All!
Ted Rall
Trump Voters’ Message: We Exist
Jonathan Cook
Syria is the Dam Against More Bloody Chaos
Robert Fisk
Donald of Arabia: Trump in the Middle East
Serge Halimi
The Deep State
Dean Baker
Global Warming Must be Addressed
George Wuerthner
Wilderness Protection Reduces Risk of Wildfires
Hemantha Withanage
The Asian Development Bank Must End Its Lethal Addiction to Coal
Clancy Sigal
The Politics of Nostalgia
May 08, 2017
Richard Falk
Israel’s New Cultural War of Aggression
Daniel Read
History and Hypocrisy: Why the Korean War Matters in the Age of Trump
Jonathan Feldman
Police Shootings, Neoliberal Scarcity Regimes and the Left: Behind the Balch Springs, Texas Murder
Jack Rasmus
France Elects Its Banker
Ron Jacobs
Housing for People, Not for Profit
LINN WASHINGTON - DAVE LINDORFF
An Opening to Challenge Abu-Jamal’s Conviction
Patrick Cockburn
The Great Division: the Return of Nationalism
Paul Bentley
Kalaratri Appears: Indigenous Women Take-Up Arms in India
Kenneth Surin
With Theresa “Goody Two Shoes” May, What You See on TV Won’t be What You Get
Murray Dobbin
As B.C. Election Approaches, Greens Get Cozy With Liberals 
John Feffer
Trade Offs: Why Trump Changed His Position on Trade Policy
Dean Baker
What Trump’s Idea to Break Up the Big Banks Could Mean to Average Americans
Alvaro Huerta
President Trump: the Hustler 2.0
Jack Random
Surviving the Trump Presidency
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU