Ready For My Closeup

by

All she needs is the turban and shades and it would be the reality TV version of “Sunset Boulevard.” Now that Hillary is slowly reappearing now and then, out there on the news show circuit, she resembles a defiant Norma Desmond . And we are forced once again to bear witness to the absurdity that is the Democratic party.

Like the betrayal of Gloria Swanson wrought by the new technology of sound , as “talkies” condemned the silent screen generation to a cruelly abrupt ending, the shock and embarrassment for Hillary to actually lose to Donald Trump, must have been shattering. But the seasoned campaigner apparently now feels “ ready for her close-up, Mr.DeMille.”

In the classic film , Norma Desmond was the last word in arrogant delusion. Convinced that the “little people” still worshipped her she embarks on this bizarre voyage of renewal, convinced in her own reality that she was still the Hollywood star the public adored. In the film, night after night in her decaying Hollywood Hills mansion, she stares at flickering images of herself passing through the plastic of celluloid, as oblivious to yesterday and today as she is to the future.

The DNC and Hillary are equally delusional, and clearly expect the American public to embrace this delusion. Like Norma Desmond’s stubborn refusal to accept the natural process of aging, democratic leadership refuses to admit they lost to Donald Trump because he was shrewd enough to discuss issues- real issues -and not the litany of idiocy liberal democrats blather on with such annoying regularity and pretension- from gay marriage to racial politics, to transgender bathroom legislation.

No, the Russians, the FBI, and incomprehensible chatter about personal e-mails did not swing the election. But that’s the ludicrous story they are sticking too, apparently to the bitter end. And the heck with not only Bernie Sanders, but any truly progressive platform.