A World Cup of Politics w/ Karim Zidan

Award-winning journalist and author Karim Zidan joins CounterPunch to discuss his work at SportsPolitika, where he covers the intersection of politics and sports, money and power. Host Eric Draitser chats with Zidan about the dark side of the World Cup, from its fascist roots to its decades-long support for right-wing dictatorships. They also cover Zidan’s early work covering the rise of MMA and the far-right fascist culture that has grown up around it. From UFC at the White House to Saudi money buying off Egyptian football clubs, Zidan helps shine a light on the real stories behind the sports and entertainment.