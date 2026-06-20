The Origins of the Private Intelligence Complex w/ Barrett Brown

Award-winning journalist and author Barrett Brown returns to CounterPunch Radio to discuss the critical period before 2016 when online activism emerged, fusing with political movements and bringing down regimes. During that time, Brown became the public face of Anonymous and the burgeoning transparency movement, which led to the US Government targeting him and his eventual imprisonment. Learn the inside story of the hacking efforts, which powerful individuals and entities were exposed, how Brown and his colleagues began to unravel the complex web of relationships at the heart of the modern private military-industrial- intelligence complex, and how the State fought back. Listen and learn about the manufactured identities, the formation of the alt-right on 4chan, what was confirmed in the Epstein Files, and more.