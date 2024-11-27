No! We Did Not Survive the First Term

As a seemingly comforting phrase for those struggling with the results of the recent U.S. presidential election, I’ve heard variants of “It’s okay, we survived the first term.” While this may be a well-intentioned attempt to provide comfort to those in distress, it deserves a more thoughtful examination. A parent might comfort a child by saying, “Don’t worry, everything will be alright.” We can remember hearing or giving words of comfort, it is the essence of our humanity—caring for others.

People often invoke examples of great heroes and figures for strength in difficult times. Anne Frank once beautifully remarked, “It’s really a wonder that I haven’t dropped all my ideals, because they seem so absurd and impossible to carry out. Yet I keep them, because in spite of everything, I still believe that people are really good at heart.” Likewise, Martin Luther King Jr. declared, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” These words inspire us to persist in the face of adversity.

I have participated in spreading messages of hope in the past. I remember the wisdom my father shared with me during crises, quoting Mother Teresa: “We can do no great things, just small things with great love.” I also recall Fred Rogers, who, famous for his role as Mr. Rogers, shared the advice his mother gave him: “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.” These words have comforted many, especially in times of disaster.

But we must be blunt and clear: not everyone survived the first Trump term, and if he has his way in a second term, many more will die.

The good people mentioned in these messages of comfort have undoubtedly made a difference, and we should not give up collectively. However, just like Anne Frank died of typhus fever in February or early March 1945 at the age of 15 in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, and Martin Luther King Jr. was shot dead on the balcony of the Lorraine outside room 306, Trump’s lies, policies, and decisions have directly contributed to the death of many.

A few numbers from his first term illustrate alarming truths:

President Trump’s election was followed by a significant surge in hate crimes across the United States. Counties that voted for Trump by the widest margins saw the largest increases in reported hate crimes.

People living in counties that voted Republican in the 2020 presidential election were more likely to die from COVID-19 than those in counties that voted Democrat. Counties where 70 percent or more of voters supported Trump had nearly 73 more COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people than those that voted Democratic. Trump repeatedly downplayed the pandemic, calling it the “Kung Flu” and said some version of “it will go away,” “be eradicated,” or “disappear” dozens of times while hundreds of thousands of people were dying and the pandemic showed no signs of disappearing.

Hate crimes and healthcare outcomes are critical indicators of a functioning or dysfunctioning society. Trump was not elected despite bigotry, racism, and xenophobia, but because of it. Lies about “immigrant invasions” fueled anger, mass murder, and now escalating rhetoric is surfacing for his second term.

People died during Trump’s presidency—more than they should have—but it could have been worse. Lives were saved by those who resisted his agenda. While millions lost healthcare and benefits, many others fought back, preventing even more people from losing life affirming benefits.

Trump’s second term is not just a hypothetical threat. According to the Congressional Budget Office, nearly four million people could lose their healthcare coverage by 2026 due to unaffordability if Trump’s policies prevail; they will no longer be able to afford coverage.

The “Trump Effect” may already be here. Messages such as the following have been received by children, students at historically Black colleges, and working adults in at least 30 states since Trump’s victory:

“Greetings. You have been selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation. Please be ready at 12 a.m., November 13, 2024, SHARP, with your belongings. Our Exclusive Slaves will come get you in a brown van. Be prepared to be searched upon arrival. No personal belongings allowed. This is a fresh beginning! You are plantation group C.”

These messages, and others like them, are terrifying. This is a reality where people, particularly marginalized communities, are already facing unimaginable threats.

No! “We” did not survive. Many people have died. If we are to remain hopeful, we must look to all of Martin Luther King Jr.’s words from his March 25, 1965, speech, “Our God is Marching On (How Long, Not Long)” in Montgomery, Alabama, after the march from Selma to Montgomery King reminded everyone that the arc bent toward justice through committed nonviolent struggle:

“The battle is in our hands. And we can answer with creative nonviolence the call to higher ground to which the new directions of our struggle summons us. The road ahead is not altogether a smooth one. There are no broad highways that lead us easily and inevitably to quick solutions. But we must keep going.”

King continued, acknowledging the ongoing struggles:

“Let us go away more than ever before, committed to this struggle and committed to nonviolence. There are still difficult days ahead. Many areas in Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana will suffer. I must admit to you, there are still jail cells waiting for us. But if we continue with faith in nonviolence, we will transform dark yesterdays into bright tomorrows.”

It’s time we all become the “enemies from within” and resist the unjust and antidemocratic actions that are promised. Millions of people, families, and communities have been harmed and attacked by the Trump agenda. His promises to deport lawful and unlawful migrants and their families must be resisted by communities that will protect them.

Yes, Anne Frank died in a concentration camp, but she lived with her family in hiding for 761 days before were caught by the Gestapo. Her life, and the lives of others hidden away, offer a lesson in resistance. Had the war ended earlier, many more would have survived.

A Trump victory is only the realization of our worst fears if we allow it to be. Trump can only divide us if we let him. He can only tear up the checks and balances of the Constitution if we fail to hold him accountable. The good news is that the playbook has already been written, and our heroines and heroes have shown us how to win through creative nonviolence and committed moral struggle.