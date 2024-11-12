How to Hide in the Age of Trump and Vance: An Eleven Step Program

I hid folks in the 1960s and 1970s and learned a few things about hiding from the police. Here are some suggestions. Hiding is not a game. It’s hard work and can be exhausting. It takes practice. Don’t go into hiding unless it’s necessary for your survival.

1. Don’t isolate yourself. Create a circle of trusted friends. Create an underground network.

2. Change your name; take an alias you can easily remember.

3. Change your appearance. If you have a beard, shave it; if you are clean-shaven, grow a beard. Wear clothes that conceal your body. Change your earrings. Cover your tattoos. Wear a wig. Use make-up creatively

4. Follow basic laws; don’t litter; don’t throw garbage from a moving vehicle. Don’t speed when you drive.

5. Get rid of your cell phone and stay away from the internet.

6. If you have a distinct accent (Southern or Boston) ditch it and develop another one from a different region, or country.

7. Protect your true identity, especially when you are tempted to tell someone you meet casually who you really are.

8. Move to a city other than the one where you have lived.

9. Use cash as much as possible. If you have to sign for something, change your handwriting.

10. Don’t take risks. If and when you are bored remember that you may be even more bored in a cell or a detention center.

11. Be mindful; don’t space out. Enjoy the beauty of nature.