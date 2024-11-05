One Person, One Vote, One Joke…on Democracy

As Americans, we hold dear several core democratic values, none more basic than “one person, one vote.” But our contemporary economic realities have essentially obliterated this core value’s essence. “One person, one vote,” we’re relearning this year, simply cannot exist in an America where a single individual can hold 1.4 million times more wealth than the typical American household.

That particular single individual, Elon Musk, currently holds a personal fortune worth over $260 billion. The net worth of America’s median family, according to the latest Federal Reserve data? Less than $200,000.

How much of Musk’s fortune — and the fortunes of his fellow super rich — is going into the 2024 presidential and congressional elections? A just-released report from Americans for Tax Fairness has found that 150 of America’s wealthiest have already contributed $1.9 billion to the candidates they find most friendly to how our richest see the world.

That $1.9-billion total, Americans for Tax Fairness points out, will most likely run well over $2 billion by the time this year’s election dust has settled. But that same $1.9 billion has already surpassed, by a stunningly wide margin, the $1.2 billion that over 600 billionaires spent on electing presidential and congressional candidates in 2020.

Who’s benefiting from all this billionaire loot? Nearly three-quarters of this $1.9 billion — 72 percent — is going to support Republican candidates. The Democratic Party candidate share: 22 percent.

And how much wealth will the 150 billionaires that Americans for Tax Fairness has been tracking have left in their personal fortunes after subtracting their hundreds of millions in 2024 political contributions? Plenty. The $1.9 billion these super rich have laid out so far amounts to a mere 0.07 percent of their collective $2.67 trillion in wealth.

Musk himself had at last count poured at least $133 million into electing his favorite candidates, with Donald Trump by far and away the biggest beneficiary. That sum almost certainly understates what Musk is actually spending on campaign 2024. Billionaires like Musk, analysts at Open Secrets note, can also contribute anonymously to political campaigns through “dark money” groups that need not reveal their donors.

Let’s assume for a moment that Musk’s overall outlay for Trump’s election ends up in the vicinity of $200 million, less than 1 percent of his personal net worth. In backing Trump, he could hardly be making a more profitable investment. With Trump once again in the White House, Musk could look forward to lower tax bills, better access to lucrative federal contracts for his SpaceX, and fewer regulations on the rest of his sprawling business empire. He would be richer than ever.