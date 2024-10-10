Zionism’s Tenuous Future: Ramzy Baroud

This week Joshua Frank and Erik Wallenberg talk to Ramzy Baroud about the genocide in Gaza, Zionism’s shaky future and the role of the international left in helping shape its future.

Ramzy is a journalist and the Editor of The Palestine Chronicle. He is the author of five books. His latest is “These Chains Will Be Broken: Palestinian Stories of Struggle and Defiance in Israeli Prisons” (Clarity Press, Atlanta). Dr. Baroud is a Non-resident Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Islam and Global Affairs (CIGA), Istanbul Zaim University (IZU). His website is www.ramzybaroud.net