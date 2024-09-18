Home
$0.00
Articles
CP+
Subscribe
Donate
Books
Login
Merch
Archives
Podcasts
Environment
About
Search
Privacy Policy
☰
September 18, 2024
by
Josh Frank
CounterPunch+
Hunted by Israeli Tanks and Drones, an English Teacher Protects Her Family in Central Gaza
All Aflame on the West Bank Front
COINTELPRO on Steroids
The Virus of Vigilante Vote Suppression Challenges
U.S., Opposition Claims on Venezuela Election Fall Apart Under Scrutiny
Subscribe to get CP+ exclusive content
September 18, 2024
Juan Cole
Biden’s Bear Hug of Netanyahu
David Rosen
Other Lives in the Big Apple
L. Michael Hager
Some Whys? An Open Letter to President Biden
W. T. Whitney
Call to Action: a Remarkable Open Letter on US Designation of Cuba as Sponsor of Terrorism
Lawrence Davidson
Palestine-Israel and A Moral Dilemma Concerning War Crimes
Judith Deutsch
Eichmann in Toronto
Manuel Perez-Rocha
The UN Summit of the Future Appears Stuck in the Past
Dean Baker
Now That We All Agree that 10 Percent Tariffs on Imports are Bad, How About 1000 Percent Tariffs on Prescription Drugs?
Joan Casey – Rachel Morello-Frosch
How Researchers Measure Wildfire Smoke Exposure Doesn’t Capture Long-Term Health Effects − and Hides Racial Disparities
Phil Wilson
Bring on the Climate Doomers! We Need More of Them
September 17, 2024
Melvin Goodman
Reagan’s Lessons: In and Out of Cold War
John Feffer
What the Heck’s Going on in Germany?
Walden Bello
How Should the Global South Look at the US Elections?
Mel Gurtov
The Republicans’ “China Week”
Nilantha Ilangamuwa
West Will Soon Realise Putin Isn’t the Scariest Russia Can Produce: My Talk with Dayan Jayatilleka
Stan Cox
We’re Getting Sick of Noise Pollution
Nick Licata
Two Democracies Voted for Autocratic Rule, Could We?
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Can the World Save Palestine from US-Israeli Genocide?
Ellen Brown
The Florida State Sunshine Bank: How a State-Owned Bank Can Protect Free Speech
September 16, 2024
Sonali Kolhatkar
Harris Can’t Embrace Billionaires if She Wants to Win
Michael T. Klare
Ensuring the Collapse of Civilization?
John G. Russell
In Plain Sight: The Evidence of Things Seen
Ramzy Baroud
Abbas ‘Postponed’ Democracy – So, Who Speaks on Behalf of the Palestinian People?
Joe Allen
Pete Hegseth’s Mein Kampf
Binoy Kampmark
Childish Fantasies: Age Verification for Social Media Down Under
George Ochenski
What Goes Around, Comes Back Around
Thomas Knapp
Cats, Childlessness, And The Politics Of Subtraction
Andrew Moss
The Growing Case for Medicare for All
Ron Jacobs
F*ck the Army: Revisiting the Antiwar Troupe’s 1971 Tour
Dean Baker
Trump Gets California Badly Wrong
Weekend Edition
September 13, 2024
Friday - Sunday
Gerald Sussman
Zionism International is Working Both Sides of the Atlantic
Jeffrey St. Clair
Murder in Beita: the IDF’s Killing of Ayşenur Eygi
Melvin Goodman
Biden’s Legacy: the Decline of Arms Control and Disarmament
Matthew Stevenson
The Debate: Catch Trump If You Can
Kathleen Wallace
Nice Health Ya Got There, Mister. Be a Shame if Someone Took it for Cash
Eve Ottenberg
Climate Catastrophe Smashes Heat Records, as Plutocrats, Politicians Twiddle Their Thumbs