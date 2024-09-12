Poor Ms Vance

by

there was this lady called Ms Vance

all alone, bored, she would often dance

but that didn’t put any cheers on her face

neither did it enhance her dull life’s pace

she decided to rid her loneliness by having a child

thoughts of bearing her own baby, she smiled

but life had never been easy for this creature

there were no eggs in the body of this preacher

decided adopting a baby whom she could call her own

whom she could train and turn into a Vance clone

she went to an adoption agency and chose a kid

was glad that now her unhappiness would be rid

a sudden thunderstorm brought darkness and mess

she ran out with the baby while managing her tress

Nature’s cruelty: the child turned out to be colored

the chaos in darkness resulted in this non-white son

she didn’t want to unnecessarily get mad and riled

thru the ICE cool group, Ms Vance had the baby exiled

she gave up the idea of child adoption and went for a cat

but the cats (white, black, brown, etc.) rejected this brat

today, Ms Vance is catless, joyless, lifeless sack of pounds

poor thing has gone crazy; but, still cats she hounds