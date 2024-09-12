Poor Ms Vance

there was this lady called Ms Vance
all alone, bored, she would often dance
but that didn’t put any cheers on her face
neither did it enhance her dull life’s pace
she decided to rid her loneliness by having a child
thoughts of bearing her own baby, she smiled
but life had never been easy for this creature
there were no eggs in the body of this preacher
decided adopting a baby whom she could call her own
whom she could train and turn into a Vance clone
she went to an adoption agency and chose a kid
was glad that now her unhappiness would be rid
a sudden thunderstorm brought darkness and mess
she ran out with the baby while managing her tress
Nature’s cruelty: the child turned out to be colored
the chaos in darkness resulted in this non-white son
she didn’t want to unnecessarily get mad and riled
thru the ICE cool group, Ms Vance had the baby exiled
she gave up the idea of child adoption and went for a cat
but the cats (white, black, brown, etc.) rejected this brat
today, Ms Vance is catless, joyless, lifeless sack of pounds
poor thing has gone crazy; but, still cats she hounds