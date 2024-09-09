Telling the Truth in Times of General Deceit

by

Few on the European left are unfamiliar with Sevim Dagdelen’s unwavering political activism and her outspoken criticism of militarism, NATO, and Western interventionist policies. As a long-serving member of the German Bundestag and a dedicated activist, Dagdelen has consistently championed anti-imperialism, social justice, and the protection of human rights and national sovereignty for over a decade. The publication of her book NATO: A Reckoning with the Atlantic Alliance (LeftWord Books, July 2024) seems, at first glance, like a natural extension of her political work. However, this relatively concise book delivers something many scholars and academics either cannot or are unwilling to do: Dagdelen sheds any semblance of restraint and boldly deconstructs the mythology that has surrounded NATO for 75 years. Indeed, NATO’s public image has evolved into a kind of secular ideology, not just in its member states but even more so in aspiring countries on Europe’s periphery.

NATO apologists have crafted an Orwellian narrative, presenting two seemingly irreconcilable positions: that NATO is the mightiest military (and nuclear) force in human history, yet simultaneously a force for peace, democracy, and human rights. In her book, Sevim Dagdelen delivers an unflinching vivisection of the North Atlantic Alliance, tracing its essence from its inception to the current era of a “globalized NATO.” While many security studies scholars have devoted countless words and pages to legitimizing the continued existence of this military “dinosaur” —especially after the end of the Cold War and the dissolution of its adversary, the Warsaw Pact—Dagdelen cuts through the rhetoric. She bypasses the strategic documents and lofty statements of NATO’s leadership to focus on the core of the issue: a compelling critique of NATO’s actions, grounded in stark and undeniable facts.

Critics may argue that this is not a scholarly book, but that is precisely what the world needs at this crucial historical moment. Academia has been hijacked by a military epistemology over the past decades, creating what can only be described as a MIMAC—the military-industrial-media-academic complex. Under such conditions, with few exceptions, so-called “serious scholarship” has bowed to power and money. The critical examinations of NATO that do exist often fall short; they rarely question NATO’s continued existence or its role in fueling Western imperialism and sparking a new global arms race. To be accepted within }2serious academia,” one must be politically correct, treading lightly around the military Leviathan even as it threatens to engulf the entire world.

In this respect, Dagdelen is like the child in Andersen’s tale of the Emperor’s New Clothes. She dares to shout what others will not: the Emperor is naked. She exposes NATO’s true nature, its actions, and the hubris that could lead the world to catastrophe. Dagdelen’s work is a necessary, fearless critique in an era where truth-telling has become a radical act.

Dagdelen’s book is more than just a critique; it is a lesson for many academics and an eye-opener for the general public. It is both comprehensive and provocative—much like Dagdelen herself. Instead of merely charting NATO’s transformation over time, she delves into its origins during the Cold War to expose the alliance’s deep-seated nature as an interventionist and offensive force from the onset.

The book rigorously examines NATO’s involvement in various conflicts, from the Balkans to the Middle East, challenging the narrative that the alliance is committed to peace and security. Dagdelen argues convincingly that NATO has increasingly served as an instrument of Western hegemony, often prioritizing the interests of a few powerful member states at the expense of global stability. Her work dispels the myths surrounding NATO and offers a sobering assessment of its true impact on the world.

One of the book’s key strengths is its exploration of recent developments, particularly NATO’s dangerous involvement in the proxy war in Ukraine and its shameless contribution to the genocide in Gaza. Dagdelen does not shy away from exposing the deep ties that make NATO and the European Union like Siamese twins, both serving the interests of the U.S. Empire. She convincingly elucidates the inner workings of this relationship, revealing how even NATO member states are subjected to a form of colonial treatment by the alliance.

Furthermore, Dagdelen highlights the expansion of the so-called “global NATO,” which threatens to turn other states across the globe into new pawns for Western hegemony, all through the mechanisms of the Western-based military-industrial-media-academic complex (MIMAC). Her analysis brings to light the often hidden dynamics of power and control within NATO, showing how the alliance not only undermines global stability but also subjugates its own members to the broader imperialist agenda. This exploration adds a critical dimension to the book, making it a compelling read for anyone seeking to understand the true nature of NATO and its far-reaching consequences.

In the final chapter of her book, Dagdelen moves beyond mere critique to offer a bold step forward. Unlike many analysts who end their works with a diagnosis but no cure, Dagdelen ventures into proposing a pathway to a more peaceful future. Although her proposal is not elaborated in great detail, it is significant that she takes this step, suggesting the possibility of gradually transforming NATO from within. She envisions this transformation driven by the awakening of member states—or more specifically, the social and political movements within them—that will demand “more butter than weapons” and prioritize social justice over Pyrrhic military victories.

Dagdelen points out that despite the recent expansion of NATO, with the inclusion of Sweden and Finland, the alliance’s decline is increasingly apparent. However, she cautions against hoping for NATO’s self-dissolution, warning that such a collapse could bring about widespread destruction. She argues that it is crucial to develop viable alternatives to prevent such a catastrophe. This caution is well-founded, as the fate of NATO, with its massive military arsenal—including nuclear weapons—remains closely tied to the stability of the U.S. Empire.

Dagdelen suggests that a significant reorientation of NATO’s mission could involve shifting away from military interventionism toward a focus on diplomacy, conflict prevention, and disarmament—goals that, while crucial, remain elusive. She advocates for NATO to prioritize genuine multilateralism and to collaborate more closely with international organizations like the United Nations, emphasizing peaceful resolutions over the use of force. These proposals align with the letter and spirit of the UN Charter, underscoring a commitment to a world where international cooperation and peaceful conflict resolution take precedence over military might.

Dagdelen’s vision, though cautiously presented, offers a glimpse of a future where NATO could evolve from a force of dominance into one of cooperation and peace. Her call for transformation is not just a critique of the present but a hopeful, if tentative, blueprint for a better world—one where the principles of social justice and diplomacy guide international relations rather than the pursuit of military supremacy.

While some readers may find Dagdelen’s proposals idealistic or challenging to implement in the current geopolitical climate, her ideas offer a necessary counterpoint to the prevailing narratives surrounding NATO’s future. Western imperialism, as Dagdelen argues, thrives on a form of “cultural hegemony” that it imposes on its vassals across the globe. To challenge this dominance, any countercultural movement must begin with a new narrative rooted in the principle that “There Are Thousands of Alternatives” (TATA). The unsettling reality among today’s intellectuals and general public is that we have forgotten how to imagine new possibilities, how to create alternative visions that challenge the “dominant truth” perpetuated by Big Brother. If nothing else, this book serves as a concrete example of how we can rethink a world hurtling toward its own abyss. In this struggle, Sevim Dagdelen is not alone; she is part of a broader movement that calls for prudence, determination, and personal and collective courage.

Overall, NATO: A Reckoning with the Atlantic Alliance is a thought-provoking read that challenges conventional views of the North Atlantic Alliance and its impact on the world stage. As a seasoned German politician with a long history of challenging mainstream narratives, Dagdelen provides readers with an incisive analysis of NATO’s role in global affairs, questioning the very foundation of its existence and purpose in the contemporary world. The book meticulously deconstructs NATO’s military might, revealing how its expansion and global ambitions have often brought more insecurity than peace.

Dagdelen’s work is essential for readers seeking a deeper understanding of the alliance’s history, its current challenges, and the potential paths forward. Her critique of NATO’s militarization and global ambitions is both timely and necessary, raising important questions about the future of international security and the role of military alliances in a rapidly changing world. Dagdelen’s vision for a transformed NATO invites us to imagine a different kind of international order—one where peace, justice, and cooperation take precedence over war, power, and domination. This book is not just a critique; it’s a call to action, urging us to challenge the status quo and envision a world built on the principles of genuine multilateralism and collective security.