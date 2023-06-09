How to Blow up a Pipeline: An Interview with Director Daniel Goldhaber

by

Welcome to the Silky Smooth Sounds of the Green and Red podcast. I'm your co-host Scott Parkin in Berkeley, California. And as always, I'm joined by Bob Blanco in Ohio. And today we are excited to be joined by Daniel Gold Haber, who is the director of the new film, how to Blow Up a Pipeline.

And we’re gonna be talking about the film. And you know, this is a. Podcast where we talk about environmental politics and we talk about direct action. I wore my direct action hat, today’s special to talk to Daniel, uh, and, uh, as direct action gets the goods. Uh, and so welcome to Green and Red

Daniel.

Daniel: Thanks for having me. Yeah. Uh, maybe,

Scott: maybe, uh, we can just like kick off. Um, you know, your film is, uh, a bit of an eco thriller. Uh, it is, uh, Uh, partially or totally inspired by [00:01:00] Andreas’s mo, uh, Andreas Mom’s book, how to Blow Up a Pipeline. Uh, you know, it takes, um, it takes, takes a cast of characters through doing a, uh, direct action around the oil industry.

I’ll leave it that I don’t wanna leave, give too many spoilers. Um, but maybe we could just kick off with a, a question. Um, how did you, how did you get the idea to first make this film?

Daniel: Yeah, I mean the, I, the idea just came from, from reading the book and, and I think, you know, uh, conversations that I’ve been having with my, my co-writers, aa Jordan, about just, not just the kind of movies we wanted to see, but the kind of conversation that I think that we felt was lacking, uh, in relation to this question of how we institute change, uh, in our world.

Um, You know, how we make that happen. And, uh, yeah, so, so that was, um, that was the real point of inspiration was, was just, I think, wanting to add to the conversation in a, in a fresh way. [00:02:00] The, the movie really

Bob: is in many ways about how to blow up a pipeline. The book is kind of more general and kind of a, a history lesson as well.

How did you decide to kind of create these characters in this particular action? Why, why did you decide that would be the way to approach

Daniel: it? Yeah, I think that that, you know, there’s this problem that I think exists on the left where, you know, when we tell stories, we tell stories of failure. We tell stories that are often very niche.

Uh, we tell stories that, that, um, you know, are, are kind of about moral complexity and, and, um, Or that are very esoteric. And I think that the problem is, is that that’s not necessarily a way, uh, to build, to build a coalition. Um, and I think that something that the climate movement really needs is to build a cultural coalition.

And so I think that there are these ideas in the book about, you know, how do we win? How do we, how do we, um, how do we, [00:03:00] uh, You know, start forcing a, a, a move away from the use of fossil fuels. Um, but, but the idea is how do you get that conversation to happen in the mainstream? Um, and so, you know, I love heist movies.

I love genre movies. And, and like a lot of my practice is kind of built around this question of, of, you know, taking kind of ideas that are a little bit more on the avant garde and finding a way to bring them into the, uh, The popular imagination and, uh, you know, a heist film is the, is the perfect way to do that.

You know, there’s,

Scott: there’s been this longstanding debate on the left around violence versus nonviolence and around whether property destruction is violence. And, and you know, your film definitely leans in into that debate. And I’m just wondering how you, uh, approach that, how you and your co-writers, uh, decided to approach that, uh, that conversation.

Daniel: Yeah. I mean, I think it’s, it’s a few fold. I think that, you know, [00:04:00] absolutely the, the question that we’re asking with this movie is, you know, is the destruction of fossil fuel infrastructure justifiable? And I think that, you know, One of the ways that we attack that in the movie is the idea that the, the, the oil infrastructure is the antagonist.

You know, we, we we’re not seeing kind of some, you know, oil company ceo, e O or whatever, who’s the bad guy. It’s really, the infrastructure is the enemy, and I think in that, You know, because it’s a movie, it’s a Hollywood movie, you know, that that kind of on its own already starts to kind of open this conversation around, around, uh, justifiable tactics.

But I think beyond that, I think from an ethical standpoint, the real question is, you know, look, we, we have, um, You know, we have these ideas that are pretty universal around what constitutes self-defense. Um, and I think everybody kind of on planet Earth, more or less understands that if [00:05:00] somebody’s pointing a gun at your head and intends to pull the trigger, you have a right to take that gun away from them and disassemble it.

Uh, at the very least. And I think that when it comes to the question of climate change, I think that the fossil fuel industry has a proverbial gun to the head of the earth. And I think that what the movie is dramatizing is this question of do we have a right to take that away from them and disassemble it?

And I think that, you know, even this notion of people calling sabotage or the destruction of fossil fuel infrastructure violence, I think that, you know, we feel pretty. You know, strongly that a question needs to be asked is when you have an oil refinery that blights the land that causes cancer, that poisons the, the water, um, and the products of which are creating a planet that is rapidly becoming uninhabitable for life on earth as we know it.

Um, why is that? Piece [00:06:00] of infrastructure not seen as a violent piece of property. Why is the destruction of that seen somehow as violence? And I think that that’s the moral question of our time. And I think that, you know, that’s, that’s, I think the, the, the moral question that we, we hope, we’re kind of provoking a debate around with the nature of, of how this movie, uh, has been made.

Bob: Hollywood today is more of kind of a business, I guess business side related question. Hollywood today has a lot of, you know, base Marvel movies and these big huge budget things. If you’re gonna do something like this, which you know, has, is clearly not the kind of message that a lot of finances probably want to hear.

How do you go about doing it? How did you say, Hey, I have an idea for this movie. How did you approach people? I mean, it just seems getting it done probably was a fairly major task.

Daniel: It was, but it also, you know, it’s the fastest I’ve ever gotten a project off the ground. And I think that there’s this [00:07:00] idea, it doesn’t only exist in Hollywood.

I think it’s an idea that’s really been drilled into the masses culturally, wri large, which is that if you want to get something done, everybody want, everybody has to say yes. It has to be the kind of thing that everybody wants to do. And they actually think that the exact opposite. Tends to be true in raising money.

If you have an idea that only one or two people really wanna do, they believe in it with everything they have, um, you’re gonna have a good partnership. You know, and I think that it was the case with this. I think we just knew that, you know, most everybody was gonna say no, but the people that said yes, were gonna mean it.

Um, and that, that really proved to be the case. I think that, you know, As well on the left. I think that there, there’s this, there’s this difficulty that I think people have threatening the needle between, you know, staying true to the ideology and the ideas, and then doing that in a way that is, uh, I think accessible to a wide audience.

I think that [00:08:00] people think that to make something accessible, you have to dilute the ideas. Uh, And I think that that’s not really true. I think to make something accessible, you have to be accessible about how you talk about it. Um, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that you have to cheapen the, the, the fundamental notion of the project in order to reach people where they are.

And I think that, you know, we were lucky enough to just be working with partners who I also think understood that and who understood that like we were gonna be on compromising and the, I think, fundamental idea of the movie. But we would do everything we could to communicate it on a broad scale, um, and in an entertaining way.

You know,

Scott: I think the, the New York Times reviewed it and called the film a, a cultural landmark voting here for its uniquely sympathetic betrayal of ecoterrorism.

Daniel: Uh, and

Scott: so, you know, we [00:09:00] actually are friends with a number of people who have been to prison, who has as eco terrorists. We’ve had them on our show before.

Um, I’m kind of curious, how much did you consider that past generation of environmental activists who used property destruction, arson, and things like that as a way to achieve change? And then the other, the other thing I’ll just note too is that there was a, there was a pretty known action in 2016 called the valve turner action, where they went and turned off valves at five different s pipeline points of the Canadian border.

I’m just kind of curious how much you sort of like factored that into some of the, some of the story.

Daniel: Yeah, so, you know, we were thinking about the legacy of, of sabotage in the environmental movement. Of course, I think, you know, we were looking at a movie called, uh, if Tree Falls and Marshall Curry about the Earth Liberation from, which is a great film focus on our friend

Scott: Daniel, who

Daniel: one people I was talking about.

Yeah. Yeah. And I, I think that, look, I have, I have [00:10:00] nothing but the utmost respect and admiration for people who are on the front lines, for people who’ve engaged with direct action and people who have sacrificed their bodies and their freedom for this movement. Um, you know, but I also think that with this film, you know, we do intend to interrogate, um, you know, Some of those actions and interrogate them predominantly from a standpoint of asking, you know, what kind of tactics and strategies are the most effective and the most productive?

And I think that one of the problems that I think that you can look back on groups like, you know, earth Liberation Front and identify with those tactics is that I don’t think the targets were airtight. Or fully justifiable. I think that it’s, it’s hard to say, you know, let’s, let’s set fire to this university and for that to be something that feels like, okay, that was the best possible use of this moment, of, of sabotage.

Um, and, and I think instead, you know, one of the [00:11:00] things that I think is so effective for me about Andreas’s book, if he’s saying. Yes, there is this historical legacy of sabotage, um, behind all social justice, justice movements, but where like, what is the best target of those tactics? Um, and I think that focusing in on the infrastructure, uh, you know, allows him to kind of, I think, say, you know, This is an airtight target, especially if you were to destroy it in a fairly non-destructive way, um, that’s hard to criticize.

You’re kind of cutting to the, the heart of the matter. And I think that that’s been similarly true, I think during other moments of sabotage and social protests and social disruption. So I think that, that there were a lot of, you know, problems I think with, with, with the earth liberation front, you know, um, from, from obvious issues that they had with OPSEC to.

To, to, I think not necessarily being, um, totally, totally clear [00:12:00] on their tactics, but at the same time, I think that, you know, um, That, that was a different time. Uh, and I think that, you know, now we were really inspired by the valve turners and the, the work that they, that they, that they did. Um, you know, and, uh, they’ve seen the film of ’em have, I think, felt really positively about it.

Uh, and, um, I think that, you know, we were, we were trying to pay direct homage to them with the, the sequence where the, the valve gets shut off. And, and as much as, you know, we’re kind of paying homage to their work, I think that we’re, we’re also thinking about, um, we’re also thinking about the, um, the ways in which it could be escalated.

Uh,

Bob: you have a diverse group, you of characters. Some are kind of more kind of your typical activist, indigenous activists, things like that. And you have, so I think very interesting. A, a local [00:13:00] guy is one of the characters. This, you know, this kind of white guy from Texas, which is, you know, really kind of compelling.

How do you decide like how to kind of create this group?

Daniel: Yeah, I mean, I think we wanted something that felt like it was like a cross section of the us. Climate movement. Um, and, and that it was really kind of touching on as many different kinds of people who are affected as possible. And I think you see that.

You see, you know, Everybody from, you know, indigenous activists to kind of, you know, overprivileged, hunks, cosplaying as, uh, environmentalists to, you know, um, conservatives and, and I think that, um, we just kind of wanted to touch on as many of, of, of those different kinds of groups and backgrounds as possible.

In part, we wanted to kind of send this message that, you know, This is something that touches people all across the country from all different kinds of backgrounds, and they all have reasons to fight and defend themselves. Um, you know, you know, [00:14:00] talking about

Scott: that too, um, you know, there’s actually at least two scenes in the film where the members of the group, it’s, you know, it’s in the sort of backstory where they’re, they confront like, um, The sort of lead character confronts an activist at her university because the, you know, he wants to get the university to divest from fossil fuels or something along that lives lines.

And she has a, um, a say about how that’s too incremental. And then there’s also the, the indigenous character, uh, Michael, I believe, who actually confronts his mother because he doesn’t actually think she’s doing enough either in, in working with a community group. And so, you know, as an organizer to me there’s, there’s like a wide, you know, there’s, there’s alar, there’s a big spectrum of people doing a lot of work, kind of all towards the same goal of trying to like undermine, disempower this, this sort of all powerful industry.

And so I. The part of, part of what I got as a message from the film is that like sabotage is the way to go. I kind of also feel like that was a little bit of Andreas’s message as [00:15:00] well. And so for all of the folks doing climate organizing, climate justice organizing, I’m, I’m kind of curious what you would say for them saying, cuz they may agree with sabotage, but they also Yeah, I, there’s a lot of

Daniel: other strategies as well.

Yeah. I, I think that we don’t want to, um, we’re not sitting here trying to like, Again, diminish the work that anybody else is doing. And I think that something that I hope comes across in the film, it’s like when, when Michael and his mom are fighting, you know, um, he’s being a, he’s being a little shit to her.

You know what I mean? Like, like he’s, he’s, he’s being cruel. He’s being, you know, immature, he’s being childish. Um, he storms out of the house. Um, you know what I mean? This is a guy who’s going and like, getting in fights with people. Um, like there is a degree of kind of irrationality, uh, and extremism to his action.

I think that that’s, that’s true of people that would, you [00:16:00] know, do something extreme like this. Um, so I think that, you know, it’s the same thing with with, with Sochi and, you know, the way that she and guests with the divest people, it’s like, you know, um, she’s making some good points, but. You know, ultimately I think that one of the, um, I think that one of the big things here is that there’s a, there’s an ecosystem of change.

There’s always been an ecosystem of change, and I think that the, the big question that we need to ask ourselves is what do the people trafficking in the more mainstream approach need to? Have the leverage necessary to create systemic change. And I think that, you know, this comes, this comes back to kind of the point that I was making about, about the Earth Liberation front.

I, I, I have a pretty bad understanding of how change operates on the, I think on the local level. And I think that every [00:17:00] time I, I, you know, find myself encountering local activists, I’m, I’m so impressed by, by how effective grassroots organizing and local organizing can be. But I think that where there’s a big disruption in our ability to think and our ability to kind of make change happen is on that larger systemic level.

And I think that in many ways that’s what Andreas is talking about. And in many ways, systemic change can operate in, in conflict with the change occurring on a local level. Um, because, because sometimes what one might need for change to happen systemically stands in the way of. The change that needs to happen locally.

Um, and I think that, that the question the movie is asking is, is an escalation of tactics necessary for a systemic change to occur? And while also recognizing that that kind of [00:18:00] escalation of tactics can wound, other things, can hurt people in the short term that. Revolution has collateral damage and that’s complicated.

And you know, this question of who gets to decide what that collateral damage is and what kind of collateral damage is acceptable, is complicated. So I think that, you know, that’s something that, that we really hope that we are, are, are always kind of acknowledging, uh, in the film and in the kind of drama of the movie.

Bob: In a minute, I wanna ask about the response to it because there were reports of law enforcement, I dunno, it was the fbi, I going to theaters that were showing this. But even before that, while you were filming it, I’m sure people knew that you were, you know, kind of adapting the book into a movie. Did you get feedback or, or any visits from law law enforcement on the set or did you get, you know, conversely, did anybody say, Hey, great job, way to go.

Any like kind of environmental activist reach out and say, Hey, I can help you, or anything like that?

Daniel: We, we worked a lot [00:19:00] with a number of activists. You know, we interviewed a lot of people, you know, everybody from pipeline experts to, you know, uh, uh, people who’ve been to prison for, you know, doing things to counterterrorism people who helped us with the bomb building stuff, you know what I mean?

Um, Like we tried to talk to as many different people as possible, because again, we wanted to get the details right and we wanted to understand, you know, what would the incentives of the f b I be in a situation like this. Like, do we think it’s believable that, you know, they might be able to be tricked, uh, in, in, in this kind of capacity?

Um, you know, And then you actually start digging into, uh, just how effective the F B I is at, at doing what they do. And, and, uh, you’re, you’re pretty surprised at, you know, um, they’re really good at repression, but they’re not necessarily that good at anything else. Um, and, and I think that, uh, uh, That’s kinda what they’re there for.

Um, I think that, that, well, we, we’ve had, I’ve never been contacted by law enforcement [00:20:00] at all. Um, we had no presence of law enforcement on the set. You know, we, we, we, we made the movie under a working title as all movies do, made the movie under the working title of Wild West. Um, but I think law enforcement was smart enough to, to not try to stre sand effect this.

Too much, um, you know, up until, up until the movie came out and the, and the kind of warnings, um, came up. Uh, you know, but, but yeah, I’ve, I’ve been really heartened by the response that, um, we’ve gotten from a lot of environmental activists and other activists who I think have at the very least, found this to be like a, um, I think it’s, it’s.

It’s, it can be really challenging working in activism and feeling constantly, like anybody listening, is anybody playing attention? You know, there’s, there’s, there’s so little focus and, uh, amplification for mainstream media. And so I think to just even kind of see this thing that is like, you know, trafficking in like, in like the language of, of [00:21:00] Hollywood.

Um, and, and, and then kind of saying, Hey, this is work that’s happening. This is work that’s important. I think, you know, I’ve received a lot of feedback that that’s really empowering, you know, back, uh,

Scott: cause I’ve been wanting to ask the FBI question. You know, you were, uh, the story came out in the Intercept, I think in April that, uh, the, the film had been flagged as a quote unquote developing threat by the Kansas Fusion Center.

Which is not the typical thing you see with a film that’s in theaters. Um, but also it seems like mom’s book was also flagged in a similar way in 2021.

Daniel: Uh, I mean, I’m wondering

Scott: what your response is to the, to the federal government trying to sort of like elevate a, a

Daniel: threat level around the film. I, I think that my, you know, there were, uh, the last time there were this many security warnings issued about something, as far as I’m aware, was after the Roe v Wade decision dropped, which is crazy.

Um, [00:22:00] but I think it actually just speaks to the. Laziness of law enforcement and to, or, or this kind of law enforcement in particular, uh, that this is just an easy thing to write a security briefing about. And it’s an even easier thing to write a security briefing about and then say, we need an increase in our budget.

Um, which I think is really where this, where this response comes from, is that there’s a cultural moment. You can point to it and say, see, there’s a threat. Gimme more money. Um, and I think that there’s a lesson there. Uh, Generally speaking about just how law enforcement works and when law enforcement says, oh, this is dangerous, this is a problem.

Um, it’s a movie man. Uh, like. Th there’s, there’s all sorts of movies about violence, about radicalization, about illegal acts that are not security threats. But, um, this is an easy one to point to and say, and say, you know, I need more taxpayer dollars. Um, and I think that’s, uh, [00:23:00] uh, there’s, there’s, there’s kind of, you know, a lesson and an observation in that.

I’m sitting about 30

Bob: minutes from East Palestine, Ohio, and, um, the locals there have deemed Aaron Brockovich, who’s about as mainstream as you can get to be an eco terrorist threat. And they’ve developed, you know, kind of what, what you’re saying, task forces and, and, and things like that. Um, cuz we’re getting close to the end here.

Moving forward. I mean, This has seemed to, to land well. Um, it’s, you know, a lot of movies to deal with this kind of have characters who I think are kind of caricatures, not the kind of people like Scott and I have really ever seen it, you know, on the streets. Um, do you think there’s a future now that you can kind of continue, others can continue cuz like at the end of the movie, you know, it ends with what I think was kind of a teaser.

Like, there’s more to come, this stuff’s still gonna happen. Do you think that this is gonna become kind of the success of what you’ve done will kinda, uh, spur on more? Kind of considerations like this.

Daniel: I mean, again, I think that this is a cultural object. So the hope is that, you [00:24:00] know, where, where I see the movie, right, right.

Hope for the film is that it leads to people thinking and talking about this issue more. Um, when it comes to, to, uh, you know, whether or not acts like this are gonna occur. I think that, you know, there’s a few things, uh, they already have. You know what I mean? There’s, there’s, there’s, you know, Jessica, resident Dakota Access Pipeline.

You go to Nigeria, people look pipelines up. Like there’s, there’s already been lots of acts like this. And as the planet warms, as the crisis escalates, Resistance to the crisis will escalate. That’s just how it happens. That’s just how it’s always gone. Um, the purpose of the film is not to get people to go blow up pipelines.

It’s to get people to understand why somebody might blow up pipelines and to spur conversation around what might need to be done to prevent, uh, that kind of escalation of resistance. Um, so for me, I’ve just been heartened by the [00:25:00] places where those conversations have taken place. Um, Yeah, we can, we can leave it at that.

Uh, I, I think, well, I think, I think the other thing I can actually say, just to, just to add on, is one of the other things that I am hopeful for is that, you know, um, I don’t know how familiar everybody is with this, this question, the necessity defense, but necessity defense is, you know, a legally enshrined.

Way of codifying some of these questions. I’m, I’m, I’m talking about, about self-defense and I think that the hope is that, you know, I, I do think a necessity defense is necessary that we see them happen. Um, but I think that people sometimes have this belief in the courts that, you know, oh, we have the moral authority.

Um, the courts will see that the courts don’t respond to the moral authority the courts respond to. The culture, the courts respond to the political will. [00:26:00] At the end of the day, and if we are going to see a necessity defense even be allowed to be argued in court, that will only happen when the social and political will exist, when the social political will will exist, only when there’s awareness of it.

And so I think that, you know, if, if there is on some level of political purpose of the film it is, is okay, let’s start that conversation so that hopefully that’s a place where I think you can start then seeing, um, Ways in which what movies do well, which is manufacture, social and political will, where that can actually take root.

Bob: Oh, last if, if somebody wants to see this, I know it was in theaters, but is it kind of being streamed now or is it available

Daniel: elsewhere? Yeah, it’s available to rent on kind of all the standard, the OD platforms where you can rent things, and I think sometime in September it’ll go on streaming video, on demand, on Hulu.

Great. Thank you. Great. Thank you so much for having me. Yeah, thanks for, thanks for joining us, Daniel. Uh, all right. Nice to meet you guys. Alright, bye [00:27:00] bye.

