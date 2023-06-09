Attacking Medea Benjamin — A Short Primer on the “Anarchists” of Empire and Identity Politics

Global Exchange and Code Pink founder Medea Benjamin is only one of many well-known leaders of the US left being attacked by self-described anarchists. If you’re confused by this, you’re not alone.

There is a very disturbing trend among some of those who embrace the term “anarchist” that separates them from the vast majority of those who have ever identified as anarchists in the past. It’s not a new phenomenon, but it’s one I have been observing and have been deeply impacted by in recent years. Since the collapse of the global justice movement, and later the rise of Trump, the growing dominance of anti-social media, and then the pandemic-era protests against police brutality, this tendency has been growing in the US, and to a lesser extent among certain users of the English-language internet more broadly around the world.

In recent years in the US, I am one of many artists on the US left to be targeted for cancellation and vilification by these self-described anarchists, whose main network for dissemination of their ideas and exploits can be found on the website (and Twitter feed, podcast, etc.) of It’s Going Down, in the form of anonymously-written blog posts and other forms of media. Other targets of the anonymous writers of It’s Going Down include most any remotely influential anti-imperialist, of any political persuasion, primarily from the left. The accusations against people like me, Alison Weir (founder of If Americans Knew and well-known campaigner against Israeli apartheid), and Medea Benjamin revolve around nonexistent “red/brown alliances,” bizarre accusations of Jewish antisemitism, and accusations of us being supportive of authoritarian regimes, mainly on the basis of us not wanting the US to invade the countries in question.

Many of those under constant attack by this element of the anarchist scene which I tend to call the anarcho-puritans are even older than me, and may not be as connected with younger people in the left and anarchist scene as I am. (To get some impression that this wild claim that I have some connection with the anarchist and left youth of the US and many other countries may indeed be accurate, one need only attend a few of my concerts, and look at the demographic information in terms of who listens to my music on Spotify.) Most of the young folks coming to my concerts these days are familiar with the discourse around me being antisemitic and sympathetic with fascists, and they have concluded that it is either misguided or completely idiotic. Others are more confused by the arguments, and want to understand them more deeply. This post is particularly for them.

I’ve written about related subjects pretty extensively, and much of that writing can be found at davidrovics.com/trolls. For now, what I thought I’d do is give you a fairly thorough contextualization of the article published on May 29th, 2023 on the website of It’s Going Down, to translate what is basically a bunch of anarcho-puritan dogwhistling into more understandable language.

Their title: “Report on counter-demo from so-called Minneapolis, MN against red/brown organizer Medea Benjamin.”

The flood of misleading content begins with the title. What took place was not a counter-demo, it was a protest against an author who is doing a book tour. Medea Benjamin’s excellent book, War In Ukraine, just came out recently. It provides much-needed historical context to the terrible war taking place in Ukraine.

The notion that Medea is a “red/brown organizer” is a reference to the fact that she is happy to work with other people who are concerned about the imminent prospect of a global nuclear war, and want to pursue peace negotiations between the governments of Russia and Ukraine, even if those people might be Republicans who have lots of other political differences with Medea on most everything else.

The “so-called” reference is how this eloquent bunch refers to the name of any city in North America, which seems to me to be a lazy way of doing what they tend to do on the left in Australia, which is to refer to cities by the name they tend to be known by as well as by the name they had already been given prior to the European invasion and theft of most of the continent.

I think it’s important to dwell a bit more on the fact that this was, in fact, not a counter-demo, but a protest against an author on a book tour. The tendency of the anarcho-puritans to spend much of their efforts on protesting leftwing authors on book tours and leftwing artists doing concerts is very revealing about their priorities and their analysis. One might think they would be focused on those in positions of power, or corporate media shills for the rich and those defending things like police brutality and landlordism. Instead, their focus seems to be primarily on leftwing authors and musicians doing events in small venues for a few dozen people, as was the case recently in Minneapolis.

The anonymous “report-back” article begins:

On an unseasonably cool May evening even by Minneapolis standards, a small and diverse group of antifascists stood outside of a building used by a number of Minneapolis non-profits, among them the local chapter of “Veterans for Peace” (VFP) and “Women Against Military Madness” (WAMM). The occasion was a book talk by Medea Benjamin to discuss her book about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It might be notable that “a small and diverse group of antifascists” were protesting a Jewish author and life-long opponent of fascism, and some explanation might be expected, but you’ll find none of that. It should be assumed by the reader that we understand that of course Medea is a red/brown organizer who should be opposed by antifascists, with no explanation beyond sharing a couple of links to articles that themselves are just a series of baseless claims (the links are a bit later in the post).

It might be notable that any anarchist sees fit to disrupt a talk by an author that herself is completely open to differing points of view being expressed in the discussion following any of her talks. If there were any legitimate argument to be made that Medea’s events are exclusive and need to be disrupted in order to communicate alternative points of view, no effort at such an argument was attempted.

Medea herself is well-known for disrupting events held by the rich and powerful, in which alternative or grassroots voices, the voices of those opposed to neoliberalism and empire, would otherwise not be heard at all. Her events aren’t at all like the conventions of the elite that she and her fellow members of Code Pink regularly disrupt. The notion that this kind of tactic is remotely called for when we’re talking about a grassroots organizer like Medea is basically an intellectual act of turning everything upside-down. Or it is an indication of a group that has no interest in actual communication. This, it should be noted, is an inherently authoritarian orientation, very unlike Medea’s.

The names of the organizations hosting the event, Veterans for Peace and Women Against Military Madness, both longstanding antiwar groups going back many decades right up to the present, are put in quotes in the piece on IGD. This is because the authors don’t think the groups are really in favor of peace or against militarism, because if they were, they would somehow or other find it in themselves to support all the US military funding of the Ukrainian war effort, and they would not be calling for peace talks. Thus, these groups are considered to be pro-Russian invasion and pro-Putin by the black-and-white thinking of anarcho-puritanism.

It’s especially notable that the author clearly does not think VFP or WAMM are really against war or militarism, but are pro-Putin actors. Notable in particular because this is the exact same line of reasoning that was always used by the apologists for and representatives of US capitalism and imperialism throughout the period of the existence of the Soviet Union. Any group opposed to US aggression or NATO expansion or who was standing against US proxy wars around the world was, according to the US establishment, just a shill for the godless communists of Moscow.

Here’s the remainder of the first paragraph of the anonymous post:

Medea – who some older anarchists will recall is the person who was quoted in the New York Times during the 1999 Seattle protests against the World Trade Organization, stating: “Here we are protecting Nike, McDonald’s, the Gap and all the while I’m thinking, ‘Where are the police? These anarchists should have been arrested.’ Most recently, Medea has taken to shilling for authoritarian regimes like Iran, Russia, and China, under the guise of preventing Iraq style “preemptive” wars which she frequently claims are imminent.

The second link there sends us to an article that is full of obvious disinformation, if you happen to have read Medea’s book. The idea in that sentence that people are wrong to be concerned about future wars along the lines of the illegal US invasion of Iraq is completely bizarre. What country, at least since 1945 or so, has invaded more countries, spent more on the military, and killed more innocent civilians, from Hiroshima to Korea to Vietnam to Iraq and Afghanistan? But for “anarchists” like these folks in Minneapolis, the concern is Medea’s efforts to prevent invasions of and militaristic escalations with Iran, Russia, and China. Wanting to prevent World War 3 is described by these “anarchists” as “shilling for authoritarian regimes,” something which any cursory glance at Medea’s recent writings will demonstrate is a ridiculous, very disingenuous claim.

It is, notably, also exactly the same thing Medea’s critics in the imperialist/capitalist US establishment say about her.

The first link, to the 1999 New York Times article about the WTO protests in Seattle deserves unpacking a bit. For those who don’t know the details, they are all extremely relevant to the present day.

The World Trade Organization met in Seattle, and an estimated 60,000 people came from all over North America and elsewhere to employ nonviolent civil disobedience tactics, completely surrounding the large area in Seattle where the meetings were taking place, and occupying intersections, thus seriously disrupting proceedings among the global corporate elite meeting there. The police used up all of their stocks of tear gas and imported more of it from Idaho. The WTO protests were organized primarily by people who would be comfortable being identified as some kinds of anarchists, led by a group called the Direct Action Network, people deeply inspired by the horizontal organizing techniques of the Zapatistas in Chiapas, Mexico.

While this was going on in Seattle Center, in nearby downtown Seattle, an estimated 200 members of the Black Bloc (also popularly known in the Hollywood version of events as “the anarchists”) engaged in a tactic popular in a certain corner of the left especially since the 1960’s, known then as “trashing.” They went around smashing windows of corporate businesses.

Many people noted at the time that the police were nowhere to be seen downtown. They were busy gassing all the folks sitting in intersections around Seattle Center, but they did not see fit to send any cops downtown to protect the corporate outlets. Why? Because they and their political leadership knew well that this was what was the main thing that was going to make the news, and the actions of the Black Bloc were playing well into the hands of the powers-that-be.

In protests in other parts of the country a few months later, after negotiations between DAN-oriented anarchists and Black Bloc-oriented anarchists, a deal was worked out that the Black Bloc wouldn’t trash corporate outlets, but would engage in other militant sorts of activities that everyone involved could agree was good, like backing up those blocking intersections who were being attacked by the police, for example. The Black Bloc a few months after the WTO protests, in Washington, DC on April 16th, 2000 and at other protests around that time played a very constructive role, rather than the role the police wanted them to play. This didn’t last long, though. The masked, anonymous Black Bloc is just too easily infiltrated by more-militant-than-thou undercover cops, as history has abundantly illustrated in the US and other countries.

The author is implying here that the trashing of downtown Seattle by a couple hundred people was the important thing that happened in Seattle, not the 60,000 people who shut down the WTO talks, which the Black Bloc had nothing to do with, they weren’t even in the area where that was happening. Why would anyone think this fun little binge of window-smashing was relevant or helpful in building a movement or shutting down the WTO? Well, no one would, if they’re being at all reasonable about their analysis of those days. But if they were shills for the US establishment, representing the interests of the capitalists, then they would want to praise my friends who participated in this this little Black Bloc event in 1999.

The Black Bloc embrace of “diversity of tactics” has effectively meant the abandonment of the concept of having any tactics. The Black Bloc embrace of anonymity makes sense from a security standpoint, perhaps, but from the standpoint of infiltration it’s been a sad joke. There is probably no left group more thoroughly infiltrated with undercover police provocateurs, and there have been a lot of incidences over the past couple decades, including very recently, that illustrate this phenomenon.

I won’t quote the entire piece, as it gets a bit repetitive, but the next couple sentences are worth dwelling on a bit: