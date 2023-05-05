Can Auto Industry Execs Give Us a Climate-Safe Planet?

Let’s start with a simple reality: Gas-guzzling cars represent a clear and present danger to our future.

A dozen years ago, that reality seemed to be sinking in. Automakers, as CarBuzzanalyst Jay Traugott notes, were rushing subcompacts to market to compete for car-buyer dollars. But that rush didn’t last long. In the decade after 2010, SUVs turned out to be “the second-largest contributor to the increase in global C02 emissions.”

Last year, amid a slumping overall auto market, SUVs kept surging, accounting for some 46 percent of global car sales. SUV oil consumption, reports the International Energy Agency, jumped in 2022 by 500,000 barrels per day.

Electric SUVs, the IEA adds, do make up a rising share of the SUV market. Unfortunately, these electric SUVs require larger batteries than smaller electric vehicles and impose new pressures on battery supply chains.

And all electric vehicles, observes the U.S. Environmental Protection Administration, also create carbon emissions “during both the production and distribution of the electricity used to fuel the vehicle.” Sums up MIT research scientist Sergey Paltsev: “We shouldn’t claim victory that with this switch to electric cars, problem solved, we are going to have zero emissions.”

Just building the battery for the Tesla Model 3 alone, MIT researchers point out, “creates between 2.5 and 16 metric tons of CO2.”

Tesla’s electric cars have also created something else: the fortune of the world’s second-richest soul, Elon Musk. The Bloomberg Billionaire Index currently putsMusk’s net worth at over $160 billion, up so far this year nearly $25 billion at the beginning of May.

Musk hardly rates as the only amply rewarded auto industry exec. The CEO of auto supply giant Nvidia, Jensen Huang, pocketed $560.9 million in 2021. General Motors CEO Mary Barra collected $29 million in 2022 compensation, on top of $62 million in 2021 and $40 million the year before. Overall top executive pay in the auto industry jumped by 78 percent in 2021.

All that hefty compensation gives auto industry execs a powerful incentive to keep making oodles of autos. Going that route, notes the UK Trades Union Congress in a just-published new report prepared with researchers from Transport for Quality of Life, makes no climate sense whatsoever.