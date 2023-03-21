This time Eric welcomes to the show CounterPunch contributor and author David Price to discuss his new book “The American Surveillance State: How the US Spies on Dissent.” David discusses how he came to the project, how studying the surveillance state radicalized him, and how states as different as the US and USSR shared many commonalities when it came to surveillance. The conversation touches on how technology enables surveillance, the myth of J. Edgar Hoover, 9-11 and the PATRIOT Act, and so much more.