Decolonize, de-Imperialize, and Restore Sovereignty

As a child of the 1950s and ‘60s I cannot help but see flashes of Vietnam in Empire’s latest – hopefully its final – military expedition(s). Social media platforms and television propaganda maintain a persistent numbness. Institutional and individual indifference breeds a hunger for bread and circuses, football, Disneyland, talk shows and star-spangled “influencers,” who excrete toxic slime from every crack and crevice. The system now occupies every square inch of terrain. Bureaucrats, bored out of their minds, nevertheless read the latest memo from Washington directing street operations programmed to steer the “hive mind” hither and yon, round and round, to a place called nowhere.

It’s hard aimless work averting eyeballs — already robbed of their gaze — day in, day out, away from the wretched, inhumane global slave quarters and killing zones where pillage of the last untrammeled forests, grasslands, and scenic vistas produce commodities and emerging, synthetic “Green” markets needed to keep the insatiable machines, financial schemes and meaningless political simulations from totally melting down. Down this road is one logical end: suicide.

Will this latest proxy war keep Western (vassal) societies in Europe and elsewhere under control as they face increasingly difficult hardships, a direct result of the suicidal policies of the U.S. government’s mannequin class.

I have questions.

Will 2023 witness further deceleration, decline and collapse of Western colonialism under papal rule? Will the “Doctrine of (Christian) Discovery,” which began just over 500 years ago finally expire? Will the Inter Caetera, a papal bull from Pope Alexander VI in 1493, be rescinded?

An excerpt:

Alexander, bishop, servant of the servants of God, to the illustrious sovereigns, our very dear son in Christ, Ferdinand, king, and our very dear daughter in Christ, Isabella, queen of Castile, Leon, Aragon, Sicily, and Granada, health and apostolic benediction. Among other works well pleasing to the Divine Majesty and cherished of our heart, this assuredly ranks highest, that in our times especially the Catholic faith and the Christian religion be exalted and be everywhere increased and spread, that the health of souls be cared for and that barbarous nations be overthrown and brought to the faith itself. (Emphasis added)

What lies beyond war in Ukraine? Will the PR firms, mainstream media and intelligence agencies be able to hold back the growing discontentment, and keep social, cultural and financial illusions from imploding? How much more hardship can the Western middle class endure before the pitchforks come out hunting for oligarchs and billionaires who clearly understand the stakes if they cannot deliver a quality of life greater than today’s unpayable debts?

Retreat or liquidation/suicide? Everyone knows who is to blame for the consequences of de-industrialized, hyper-financialized economies. Can American Empire find a way to escape de-imperialization and de-colonization and a radical re-configuration and re-storation of sovereignty? How quickly can popular revolt overthrow our dilapidated American oligarchy?

A transformation is always brewing, cycling. It’s a good time to imagine and embrace with conviction a future with fewer lies and a whole lot less corruption, chaos and mass murder for fun and profit by, and for, the parasite class.

Global hierarchy and centralization have failed demonstrably. People now see and feel the deep disfunction in once-trusted institutions. Masses of people struggling to survive are no longer fooled by the failed simulations, fake institutions and greedy tyrants who pushed “free-market” prosperity and gave back nothing but misery. Hoarders of illegitimate wealth should be preparing for their long-awaited encounter with karma.

The meme for 2023 should read as follows: “De- comes before Re-.” De-colonization, de-imperialization, de-centralization and de-molish slavery is the first order of business.

“That which is ready to fall, shall ye also push!” – Friedrich Nietzsche

Imagine! Create! Rise from the ashes, imagine liberation from debt slavery and restoration of sovereignty and dignity to indigenous nations, communities, families, man (man and woman) and all of Mother Earth’s lifeforms.