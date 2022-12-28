Wildlife Wishes and Resolutions

A big item on the wish list is for the state and federal land and wildlife management agencies to resolve to end their Scroogian tactic of releasing complex and controversial plans with short comment periods over the holidays.

The “stealth release” is a tactic meant to limit public knowledge, comment and involvement. For example, the Flathead National Forest announced the highly controversial proposal for expansion of the Holland Lake Lodge into a four-season resort over the Labor Day weekend with a short comment period. They intended to use a Categorical Exclusion with a checklist-style environmental analysis with no public objection process. It appears they have done it again by issuing a Special Use Permit for a new outdoor adventure company to operate the ski trails around the historic Izaak Walton Inn, apparently without any public notice or comment.