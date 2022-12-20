This time Eric welcomes back to the show author and Monthly Review Press editorial director Michael Yates to discuss his new book “Work, Work, Work: Alienation and Class Struggle.” Eric and Michael explore the nature of work and how it relates to production, alienation, and the idea of value. The conversation touches on everything from the mythology of the workplace to mainstream bourgeois economics and why it has nothing to say on labor. From there, Eric and Michael discuss how climate change and 21st Century capitalism are changing work for billions of people and what “work is hell” really means. Don’t miss this great conversation with a longtime CounterPuncher and consistent voice for the working class.