This week Eric welcomes back to the show multimedia journalist and host of the Brazil on Fire podcast, Michael Fox. Eric and Mike discuss the recent presidential election that saw former president Lula triumph over the fascist Bolsonaro and the political, economic, and social implications of this historic victory. The conversation explores a wide variety of issues, from a deep dive into the political landscape of Brazil to exploring the Bannon-Trump connections to Bolsonaro and the situation in Brazil. What does this mean for the Amazon? What does it mean for Brazil’s poor and indigenous communities? What does it mean for the Brazilian left? What does it mean for the US? So many questions explored in this latest conversation on CounterPunch Radio, don’t miss it!