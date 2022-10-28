Joshua Frank

This time Eric chats with CounterPunch co-editor Johsua Frank about his new book “Atomic Days: The Untold Story of the Most Toxic Place in America” and the dangers of nuclear weapons and nuclear power. Josh discusses the history of the Hanford site, including both its years as a nuclear weapons facility and the last 4 decades of clean up. Eric and Josh also discuss the renewed push for nuclear energy, even among some Leftists, in the context of climate change. The conversation also touches on environmental impacts of mining, the targeting of Native communities for mineral extraction, the importance of understanding the Left’s role in the anti-nukes movement, and so much more. Get your copy of Atomic Days from CounterPunch or wherever you get your books.