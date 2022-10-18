This time Eric welcomes back Yassamine Mather to discuss the protest movement in Iran and the implications for the government and society. Yassamine explains the origins and class character of the protests, the ways in which the government has responded, and some of the issues that sparked the protests. The conversation also explores how Iran’s struggle with COVID may have exacerbated some tensions, the nuclear talks with the Biden Administration, and how Iran has responded to the Russia-Ukraine War and the global political and geopolitical upheaval it has caused. So many issues discussed in this conversation with the great Yassamine Mather.