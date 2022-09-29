It’s Time to Do Away With Dark Money

More than $2 billion dollars. That’s how much dark money eclipsed the 2020 elections, OpenSecrets estimates– an increase of over $1.8 billion from just ten years prior.

The 2010 Citizens United v. FEC Supreme Court decision devastatingly altered U.S. campaigns and elections. By likening political spending groups to individual Americans entitled to First Amendment rights, Super PAC groups have flourished, offering a quick and easy way for donors to pour money into political advocacy while shielding their identities.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) first introduced the Democracy Is Strengthened by Casting Light On Spending in Elections (DISCLOSE) Act twelve years ago – hoping to at least cast light on the people behind booming political spending. (Even Justice Antonin Scalia went on record stressing the value of transparency and disclosure: “For my part, I do not look forward to a society which, thanks to the Supreme Court, campaigns anonymously . . . hidden from public scrutiny and protected from the accountability of criticism. This does not resemble the Home of the Brave.”)

The bill would require advocacy groups to publicly disclose the contributions they receive worth ten thousand dollars or more – and ban foreign participation in domestic political advocacy.

The phenomenon of dark money is one of inequality, both in terms of its cause and its effects. Allowing moneyed individuals – who, under current law, don’t even have to be American citizens – to purchase outsize influence in the political system guarantees a government beholden to special interests that “suffocat[e] the will of the people,” as former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner (D) says. A political system captured by a select few is far less likely to legislate for economic equality, revealed social scientist and Professor Larry Bartels in his book Unequal Democracy. As the rich get richer, elections get less fair and more expensive.