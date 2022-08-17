This week labor journalist and organizer Kim Kelly joins CounterPunch Radio to discuss her important new book “Fight Like Hell: The Untold History of American Labor.” Eric and Kelly discuss recent labor history in the neoliberal era and how the sustained attack on unions has helped radicalize a new generation of workers at Starbucks, Amazon, and other workplaces large and small. The conversation touches on Kim’s book and the idea of a labor history from below as well as the importance of learning about movements and individuals often forgotten or ignored by traditional labor history. Kim Kelly is one of America’s leading labor journalists, don’t miss this conversation only on CounterPunch!