July 29, 2022
Donald Trump is in Trouble
by
Tennessee Reed
Tennessee Reed’s latest book of poetry is Califia Burning (Dalkey Archive).
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
Michael Hudson – The Destiny of Civilization: Finance Capitalism, Industrial Capitalism or Socialism
The Big Case: On the Trail of the Mole on the CIA’s 7th Floor
Sayonara Glaciers
How the US Went From a War on Poverty to a War on the Poor
Imagining a “Half-Earth” Sustainable Economy
Subscribe to get CP+ exclusive content
Weekend Edition
July 29, 2022
Friday - Sunday
Tennessee Reed
Donald Trump is in Trouble
July 28, 2022
Wes Jackson – Robert Jensen
We are One Species
Michael T. Klare
The Enduring Tyranny of Oil
Medea Benjamin - Natasha Lycia Ora Bannan
Biden Should Remove Cuba from the Infamous State Sponsors of Terrorism List
Oscar Grenfell
The U.S. Is “Close To Getting Its Hands On Julian Assange:” an Interview With John Pilger
Karen Davis
One Major Way We Can Reduce the Suffering of Animals Raised for Food
Melinda Burrell
Remember When it Wasn’t Normal to Punch Flight Attendants?
Cesar Chelala
Traditional Medicine in the Modern World
John Kendall Hawkins
Humanizing Julian Assange
Rebecca J. Davis
Why Coal Power is Dying and the Supreme Court Can’t Save It
Mark Weisbrot
How the Treasury Department Could Prevent Mass Starvation with No Cost to the Taxpayers
Hugh Iglarsh
Trumpy, Trumpy
July 27, 2022
Richard Pithouse
White Lies: Liberal Panic in the South African Media
Gerald Sussman
Russia-Ukraine Conflict: The Propaganda War
Daniel Warner
Sergei Karaganov Reveals a Russian Elite’s World Vision
JoDe Goudy
The Pope, the War Bonnet and the Real Meaning of the Doctrine of Discovery
Binoy Kampmark
AUKUS, Technology and Militarising Australia
Bernie Sanders
Why U.S. Must “Join the Club” and Give Blank Checks to Microchip Companies While Ignoring Other Major Issues
Judy Rohrer
Rising Sea Level and Settler Hubris Ahead
Chris Langevin
Essential Workers — Who Gets a Place in the Pandemic Picket Line?
George Ochenski
A Tough Week for the Trumpers
Mike Bader
Backcountry Dealing-Making on Montana Wilderness
July 26, 2022
Binoy Kampmark
International Accountability: Myanmar, the ICJ and the Genocide Question
Patrick Cockburn
What If Hitler Had Ordered the Invasion of Britain?
Kenn Orphan
A Meditation on a Nebula, Deep Time and Us
Daryan Rezazad
Wobbling Towards Our Own Extinction
Ralph Nader
Weaning the State Department from War-Making to Peaceful Robust Diplomacy
Evelyn Leopold
The U.S. is a World Outlier on Abortion Restrictions
Nick Licata
Could Ethnic Minorities Save the Senate for the Democrats?
Will Solomon
Fighting a Logging “Epidemic” in Vermont’s Roadless Forests
John Kendall Hawkins
It’s Not Dark Yet — Oh Wait, Yes It Is!
Algernon Austin
Why Black People (and Everyone Else) Should Avoid Crypto
Richard C. Gross
Evil is as Evil Does
Nino Pagliccia
The Ongoing Infowar Against Cuba: From the Moncada Assault to the Embargo
Tim Bakken
Why Trump Can’t be Prosecuted for “Dereliction of Duty”
July 25, 2022
Patrick Cockburn
By Denying Proven Failures in Tory Government, Sunak and Truss Will Repeat Them
Patrick Mazza
Creating the Capitalocene: Endless Accumulation
Peter Bach
By the Givers of Jordan
Ramzy Baroud
The War ‘Diplomat’: How Borrell, the West Lost the ‘Global Battle of Narratives’
Sonali Kolhatkar
Why Trader Joe’s Workers Are Joining the Fight to Unionize
Sam Pizzigati
Yellen’s Noble Efforts Come to Naught
John Feffer
The Fateful Fist Bump
Binoy Kampmark
Scott Morrison Awaits the Apocalypse
Robert Hunziker
Paper Straws Are Not Enough
Peter Krapp
America as Panopticon: You are Being Watched, Even if No One is Looking for You
