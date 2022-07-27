This time Eric welcomes to the show author and activist Ray Acheson to discuss their brand new book “Abolishing State Violence: A World Without Bombs, Borders, and Cages” (Haymarket, 2022). Eric and Ray explore the nature of abolitionism, its historic roots, and the ways in which it is a framework emerging from the oppressed and marginalized. Ray discusses their anti-nuclear work and how the Left should respond to the growing calls for nuclear energy to tackle the climate crisis. The conversation also touches on the psychology of activism and the importance of seeing past perceived failures toward the larger goal. Ray is an incredible activist and organizer, and we are thankful that they chose to come to CounterPunch and discuss it all with us!