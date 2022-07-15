This time Eric welcomes back author and economist Michael Hudson to discuss his new book “The Destiny of Civilization: Finance Capitalism, Industrial Capitalism, or Socialism” available from CounterPunch. Eric and Michael discuss the nature of financialization, neoliberalism, and how these ideas form the basis of the modern global capitalist system. The discussion also explores the role of the US Dollar, the nature of debt as a weapon, US financial imperialism, and so much more.