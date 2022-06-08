The Attack on the USS Liberty, 55 Years Later

by

Fifty-five years ago today Israeli fighter jets and gun boats attacked the unarmed USS Liberty ship off the Egyptian coast and hoped to pin the assault on Egypt.

Thirty-four American sailors were killed and 171 were wounded, many with lifelong burns and traumas that lingered for years.

In a shameful response, the US Government and the Pentagon colluded in perhaps the most disgraceful coverup involving the brutal murder of American servicemen.

And to this day Israel is rewarded with 4 billion dollars of hard-earned US taxpayer dollars.

Last year a survivor of this brutal assault sent me the two books on the attack by Philip Tourney: Erasing the Liberty and Holocaust on the High Seas.

Because their government has forsaken them, and because their deaths are not honored by their own government on Memorial Day, will you please observe two minutes of silence to honor the memory of these brave men slaughtered on the altar of a flawed, expedient, and racist foreign policy.

Better yet, please purchase these books whose proceeds help preserve the memory of those who gave their lives to an ungrateful nation as well as provide moral and other support to the survivors.