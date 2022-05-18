Home
$0.00
Articles
CP+
Subscribe
Donate
Books
Login
Merch
Archives
Podcasts
About
Search
Privacy Policy
Media of the Day
☰
May 18, 2022
Songs of Slavery and Emancipation Teaser
by
CounterPunch Editors
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh
All Our Relatives
Ukrainian Actress Presents Antiwar Cinematic Stunner at SEEfest
Banks Fueling Global Warming is Business as Usual
The Solution to Homelessness Is Not Death
Subscribe to get CP+ exclusive content
May 18, 2022
Kenneth Surin
The Northern Ireland Protocol is in Tatters
Ron Jacobs
Some Thoughts on the Russia-Ukraine Conflict in Week Number Twelve
Richard Drake
The American Cause in Ukraine: Advancing Freedom or the Course of Empire?
Binoy Kampmark
Morbid Matters: Estimating COVID-19 Mortality
Michael Welton
Taking Aim At Maidan Myths 2018: Stephen Cohen Challenges Fictional Narratives
Rob Okun
Making “Impregnators” Pay Their Fair Share
Kate Hudson
Are US Nuclear Weapons Back in Britain?
Marcia Zug
Russia’s Reported Abduction of Ukrainian Children Echoes US History of Kidnapping Native American Children
Richard C. Gross
The Absence of Honor
Jacob G. Hornberger
Our Immigration Police State
George Ochenski
The On-Going Failures of Republican Governance
Howard Lisnoff
Kathy Boudin: Revolution Versus Direct Action
George Wuerthner
Gratitude for National Parks
Algernon Austin
A Brief Look at Low-Income Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders
Laura Flanders
From SCOTUS to Shireen: Same Extremism. Same Threat
CounterPunch News Service
Massive Kootenai National Forest Timber Sale Challenged by Conservation Groups
May 17, 2022
Scott Tucker
Congress Approves 40 Billion Dollar Ukraine War Bill
Patrick Cockburn
The Tripwire of Irish Borders
Melvin Goodman
What Russian Folklore Can Tell Us About Russia
Eric Draitser
Turkey Pushing Russia Out of Syria & Kazakhstan
Sam Pizzigati
The Height of Folly: Safeboxes in the Sky
Binoy Kampmark
Rogues and Spyware: Pegasus Strikes Again
Daniel Warner
Is Vladimir Putin Part of the Solution?
Alfred de Zayas
Double-Standards at the UN Human Rights Council
Ipek S. Burnett
Ad Hoc Book Bans, a Shortcut to Civic Illiteracy
Ralph Nader
The New Corporate Dictators – Super-Rich & Super-Immune
Thomas Knapp
Crime Begets Crime, ICE Edition
John Feffer
No Victory Day: Dealing With Stalemates Across the Board
Thomas Irwin
The Case Against Parking Minimums
Kevin Martin
To End the Horror in Ukraine, Go Big, and Go Broad
Trust Network Convenors
Using Early Warning Data to Create Communities of Peace
May 16, 2022
David Rosen
The Buffalo Shooting and the Great Replacement
Patrick Cockburn
London and Washington are Being Propelled by Hubris – Just as Putin was
John Perry
The Summit of the Americas Could be Biden’s Next Foreign Policy Embarrassment
Sonali Kolhatkar
As the Planet Warms, Let’s Be Clear: We Are Sacrificing Lives for Profits
Ramzy Baroud
Ending ‘West’s Neocolonial Oppression’: On the New Language and Superstructures
Jeremy Corbyn
It’s Not Enough to Resist, We Have to Build, Too
Rosa Elizalde
The Heroes of Hotel Saratoga
Nick Licata
To Save Roe in Congress, the Democrats Must Change Their Strategy
Pete Tucker
The ‘Head Shot’: The Cases of Marilyn Mosby, Kwame Brown and Jack Evans Show the Dark Side of a Scary Prosecutorial Tool
John V. Walsh
NY Times Shifts Prowar Narrative, Documents Failure of U.S. in Ukraine
Chris Orlet
Should We Trust Corporate Science to Save the Planet?
Rogelio Mayta
Why ‘Bolivia is the Center of the World’ for People’s Movements
Urariano Mota
“In Search of Anselmo” and Soledad Barrett’s pregnancy
Pedro A. Noguera
Despite Decades of Effort, US Schools are Still Not Racially Integrated