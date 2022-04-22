This time Eric welcomes historian and author Marcus Rediker to CounterPunch Radio to discuss how the study of history can impact our politics today. Marcus explains what he means by studying “history from below” and how that perspective translates to our thinking of present day struggles. The conversation touches on the nature of slave resistance on the Atlantic, how and why that history has been suppressed, and the importance of unearthing it for future generations. Marcus also introduces the audience to the radical abolitionist Benjamin Lay and explains why Lay matters so much, even nearly 300 years after his death. So much important ground covered in this conversation with one of America’s leading historians and radical scholars. Don’t miss it!