This time Eric welcomes back Jason Stanley, Professor of Philosophy at Yale University and author of the bestselling book “How Fascism Works.” Eric and Jason discuss the war in Ukraine, the nature of the propaganda and disinformation, the manipulation of historical narratives and much more. The discussion also explores how Putin’s Russia aligns with some of the core elements of fascism identified in Stanley’s book. Don’t miss this important CounterPunch Radio!