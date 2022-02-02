How Far, How Fast Montana’s Reputation has Fallen

I don’t think so. Montana has been seen as one of the few places left in the Lower 48 where one can actually catch trout that didn’t come from a hatchery, but are wild and reproducing naturally. Those trout that have sparked the dreams of millions of young and old anglers exist here for one reason — we used to have a non-degradation water policy that preserved our crystalline streams and all the life they supported.

But our brilliant leaders have decided to forego measuring pollutant discharges numerically in favor of “narrative standards” that are already being challenged in court and are viewed very skeptically by the EPA that could, if they decide the “narratives” are ineffective, replace state authority for enforcing water quality. That would be the opposite of what our governor and legislature intended — but we’re getting used to that outcome, aren’t we?

Likewise, Montana still has nearly all the native species that existed when Lewis and Clark rolled through more than two centuries ago. We still have the national mammal — the iconic American bison. We still have populations of wildlife that are on the endangered species list for the simple reason that they are primarily extinct in most of the country. Mountain lions, wolves, grizzly bears, and lynx still roam our mountains and plains … and are struggling to simply do what their species have done since time immemorial.

But now, wolves aren’t allowed to be wolves and weed out the sick and weak in our justifiably famous elk, deer and antelope herds. No, now wolves are relegated to targets for sport killing, trapping with snares, night scopes, and even aerial slaughter (calling it “hunting” degrades the very term.) And what a mighty symbol of all Montana has become having a governor who is nationally viewed with disgust for having shot a collared wolf from Yellowstone National Park while it was caught in a trap. What a man!

The thing about reputations is once you lose a good reputation it’s dang near impossible to get it back. Does anyone really think hunting grizzly bears is going to restore Montana’s reputation? Or drilling mines under wilderness areas that threaten to drain their lakes? Or endlessly fighting to keep outmoded and enormously polluting coal-fired power plants running?